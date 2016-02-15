‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) Spoilers: Are Quinn & Steffy Both Pregnant?

The Bold and the Beautiful returned on Monday with an all-new episode as Liam (Scott Clifton) continued feeling as though someone else needed him while Katie (Heather Tom) forgave Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Quinn Managed to Keep Liam Under Her Spell

Liam stares outside in confusion. Quinn wants him to come back to bed. She asks him what he’s thinking. He says nothing’s out there except that feeling that someone needs him. Quinn says it’s been strange for the both of them. Liam says he shouldn’t be feeling so sad after such a good day with her. Quinn says they should be celebrating. She acknowledges that their moment was beautiful, tender and nothing that she’s ever experienced before. Quinn says that she used to think she knew everything there was for her to know about Liam. However, since he woke from his accident he’s surprised her. She says “Liam you really need to let this go.” He questions it but calls him Adam.

Meanwhile, Caroline (Linsey Godrey) — at the doctor’s office — admits that she took something she shouldn’t have once but only on the night she conceived. Back at the office, she feels a kick in her stomach. Thomas (Pierson Fodé) asks if there’s “a martial artist in there.” He feels her stomach.

Katie Agrees to Forgive Brooke in Time

Katie tells Bill (Don Diamont) that Brooke wants to host them for dinner. Bill says this could be good for all of them. Katie says it might be an opportunity to point out all of her lies, which he fails to see. Katie says, “If nothing else, it’s a free meal.” Later, Brooke’s excited to receive Katie’s text that she’s coming. Later, Brooke says she invited Bill and Katie to her place to apologize. She says that although she’s appreciative of a job at Spencer Publications, she should’ve thought it more through. Brooke reassures Katie that she’d never act on any feelings towards Bill. Katie says she’s heard this all before. Brooke says she loves her; they’re sisters and Logans. Brooke says she needs Katie to be in her life. Katie says she loves her too and doesn’t want to lose her either; it will take time though. When Katie goes off to find old photo albums, Brooke tells Bill that she can’t believe Katie accepted her invitation. Brooke and Katie go through photo albums; Katie stumbles upon old photos of Brooke and Bill together. Katie awkwardly acknowledges them and continues going through the album.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) drink champagne and passionately kiss. Later, they have a tickling fight on the bed. They kiss again after Wyatt lets her know how happy he is with her. Later, Quinn calls Wyatt to ask how things are going with Steffy. Wyatt tells her that she never felt this way about anyone. Quinn’s happy to hear it. She then gets back into bed and kisses Liam on his shoulder. He asks if everything’s okay. She says yes.

The latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn (Rena Sofer) gets even further intimate with Liam (Scott Clifton), which could reportedly result in a double pregnancy storyline.

Could a Double Pregnancy Be the Reason Liam Interrupts a Wyatt-Steffy Wedding?

While Quinn’s plot initially started out as a way to keep Liam away from Wyatt (Darin Brooks) so that he could become closer to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), it’s gone on to become more than that. She’s continued to play along while Liam — who thinks his name is Adam — refers to her as his wife Eve.

Liam’s been talking to Quinn about having a family. In lieu of that, Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that “there may be a plot brewing involving a double pregnancy for the women in Liam’s life.”

While there’s been no mention of Steffy being pregnant and she’s extremely close to fully committing to Wyatt, her most recent partner has been Liam. In the past, Steffy did have a period of infertility but had a procedure done to correct the issue.

With Wyatt informing Steffy that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her, the potential pregnancy storyline could add further complications to an already complex plot. Past rumors indicated that Liam would come to his senses in time to interrupt the Steffy-Wyatt holy union. Adding a baby from Liam to the mix could deter Wyatt from following through.

