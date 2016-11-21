Collin Gosselin, Kate & Jon’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jon and Kate Gosselin big break on reality television with their show Jon & Kate Plus 8. Over the years, the stress of television and eight children took its toll on the couple, eventually splitting them up. Now, it’s just Kate Plus 8 and when trailers of new episodes were shown, fans were wondering why they didn’t see much of son Collin, according to The Inquistr. Read on for the latest news on what’s going on with Collin and the family.

1. Kate Gosselin Says Collin Is “Somewhere For Children With Special Needs”

Jon Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight that ex-wife Kate “says that Collin is in a special school for special needs kids with behavioral problems.” However Jon says he has been told otherwise by law enforcement officials.

Kate revealed to the public in August that she had enrolled Collin in a program to help him cope with “special needs,” that is not at home. She told People:

[Collin is] enrolled in a program that is helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be. We miss him so much, so it’s been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here. But it comforts us to know he’s where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that.

In an interview with Extra, Kate talked about how Collin is handling being away and she said that:

He’s chugging along. It’s a family experience that we are dealing the best we can with … Everyone’s got their stuff. Another bump in the road and we’re all doing the best that we can with it. I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s being offered for his situation.

According to Radar Online, the facility that houses Collin is two hours away from Kate Gosselin and the kids’ home.

2. Jon Gosselin Reported He Does Not Know Where His Son Is Today

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kate’s ex-husband Jon stated that he does not know where his son Collin is and that he is taking Kate to court. Jon says he has not received any return text messages or calls, but he may have an idea where Collin was sent. As for Kate’s feelings on her communication with Jon, she told Extra TV:

I don’t have a relationship with him — I’ve moved on. I support the kids and their relationship [with him] — some visit, some choose not to, some visit sometimes. I support them and what they want so they can be happy and whole.

Jon Gosselin says he has not seen his son in about a year and a half.

3. Full Custody of the Kids Belongs to Kate

Currently, Kate Gosselin has full custody of her eight children while Jon has partial physical custody. The ex-couple are parents to twins Cara and Mady, now ages 16; as well as sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Hannah, now 12 years old.

Over the years, the couple has battled back and forth over custody, as reported by E! News.

When it came to the couple’s split, Kate Gosselin recently told Extra that:

All I can say is that a lot of people try to pigeonhole you and say reality TV led to that. The writing was already written on the wall, and I always say it [would have] ended the same way, except the world wouldn’t have known about it… I think that along the way, the signs were there and it’s unfortunate regardless.

4. According to Jon Gosselin, Their Other Children Do Not Know Collin’s Whereabouts

Jon Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight that Kate took Collin out of private school without his consent and he also says that his other children do not know the location of their brother. He says that all they know is this:

They know that their mom told them that he has behavioral issues.

5. Dad Jon Doesn’t Think Collin Has Behavioral Problems

A frustrated Jon Gosselin stated that he doesn’t believe his son has behavioral problems, explaining that:

I could see my kids getting annoyed with that because he’s the smartest and he does this, and he does that, and he always wants it his way. He’s very particular, which could be bothersome. But, he’s very loving too. He was a cuddly kid as a baby.

Previously Kate Gosselin came out to People, saying:

Collin has special needs. [There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him – our entire family has been impacted.

The new season of Kate Plus 8 premieres on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.