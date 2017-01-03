Corinne Olympios, The Bachelor: Top 10 Best Instagram Photos

Corinne Olympios

Corinne Olympios is one of the contestants on The Bachelor 2017 and Reality Steve reports that she is this season's villain. Olympios hails from Florida and helps her family run their multi-million-dollar business, which she plans to take over one day. She is very opinionated and seems to lead with her sexuality. In a promo video of the season, Olympios says that her vagina is amazing and that she plans on seducing Viall. She goes to his hotel room and tries to have sex with him, but Reality Steve reports Viall ends up not giving into her advances. Early on in the season, some of the other women become uncomfortable when they see Olympios take her top off for a photo shoot with Viall. Let's just say, the other girls are not her biggest fans. For more information on Olympios, spoilers on her fate this season and her connection to Nick Viall, click through our gallery of her best Instagram pics. (Instagram)