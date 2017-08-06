‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 3: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Wubba lubba dub dub! Rick and Morty is back tonight with the third episode in Season 3, and we couldn’t be more excited. Last week’s episode, “Rickmancing the Stone,” did not disappoint, as we saw some really great Mad Max scenes in Rick and Morty style. (And can you believe what Rick did at the end to that poor post-apocalyptic community?!) Now we’re heading into S03E03 with “Pickle Rick.” Fans have been waiting for Pickle Rick ever since they saw clips of Pickle Rick months ago. Read on below for more details about tonight and how to watch the newest episode.

Here’s everything about tonight’s episode:

DATE: Tonight, Sunday, August 6, 2017

EPISODE 3 AIR TIME: 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central). The episode will be 30 minutes long. Right before the episode airs, Adult Swim will air Season 3 Episode 2, Rickmancing the Stone, at 11 p.m. Eastern.

(Note: Viewers of AdultSwim.com noted that Rick and Morty started halfway through the episode. The episode was not starting later; there was apparently a technical glitch.)

TV CHANNEL: Adult Swim — To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (The Cartoon Network) is on for you.

LIVE STREAM: To watch the episode via live stream, see Heavy’s story here.

RICK AND MORTY AFTER SHOW: Yes, even Rick and Morty has an aftershow now. It’s called Ricking Morty and it airs at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on AdultSwim.com immediately after Rick and Morty. We’ll be honest. Last week fans didn’t love the after show that much. But definitely give it another try and see what happens.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch a preview first. First, here’s a preview for all of Season 3:

And here’s a clip from Pickle Rick:

