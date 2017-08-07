‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 4: What Happened to the Gold from Highgarden?

In Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4, fans are wondering exactly what happened in that ending battle scene. Where was the gold during the battle?

Here are the details you might have missed.

This post will have spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4.

Exactly what happened to the gold was a little unclear for some fans if they missed a key conversation between Randyll Tarly and Jamie Lannister, which happened shortly before Daenerys and the Dothraki arrived.

If you didn’t hear the conversation, you might have thought that Jamie’s army was still near Highgarden, which would have meant that they still had the gold outside in the wagon caravan. It also would have meant that there was no realistic way that the timeline worked out for the Dothraki to arrive while they were still there.

But a conversation between Tarly and Jamie cleared all that up.

Before the battle, Tarly said to Jamie: “All the gold’s safely through the gates of King’s Landing.”

Then Tarly spoke about needing to also bring the last of the wagons over the Blackwater Rush. (These wagons were carrying grain, which means that a lot of food was destroyed in the battle.) The Blackwater Rush runs in front of King’s Landing, which means they had almost completed their journey at this point.

The battle against the Dothraki took place very close to King’s Landing, on the other side of the Blackwater Rush. And Daenerys did not destroy the gold — the gold was already safely in King’s Landing, behind the gates.

This means that despite everything that happened, Cersei will still be able to repay the Lannisters’ debts to the Iron Bank.

This also means that when Daenerys and Drogon were destroying caravans of wagons, they weren’t melting the gold. They were destroying food supplies.

It will be interesting to see what repercussions this has down the line.