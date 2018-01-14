‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Live Stream: How to Watch Two-Night Episodes Online

Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicks off a two-night episode event that begins tonight and there has been speculation for the last week that Kylie Jenner could finally reveal her rumored pregnancy. We highly doubt it, but it seems pretty clear that Khloe Kardashian’s baby reveal to her family will be shown. On Twitter, Kardashian confirmed to a fan that she would be showing her pregnancy reveal on the show and Monday night’s episode is titled “Bun in the Oven”. Plus, the family is shown gasping in excitement with tears in their eyes upon hearing some kind of announcement. We’re pretty convinced that this is when Kardashian and her man Tristan Thompson share their big news.

In a promo video for the show, Kardashian is also shown discussing a happy announcement of some kind with younger sister Kylie Jenner on FaceTime. Some fans are hoping that Jenner will also reveal her own reported pregnancy in the video chat. Unfortunately, we don’t see this happening, since Jenner has been very private over the last few months. Regardless of whether or not Jenner discusses her pregnancy rumors, KUWTK fans still can’t wait to see Khloe Kardashian share her baby reveal on TV. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch KUWTK online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services for E!. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight and tomorrow’s show for free:

Tonight’s episode of KUWTK is titled “Mime Over Matter” and the Xfinity TV description reads, “A guilt-ridden Kourtney must decide whether to take a trip to Egypt without her kids; Khloe recognizes that the stress of dealing with six kids is weighing on Kris, so she hires a mime to cheer her mom up.” Tomorrow night’s show, which is the infamous “Bun in the Oven,” has a plot description that states, “Khloe has some big news to share with her family, but her strained relationship with Corey threatens to overshadow the big reveal; Kris gets a complex about her sagging earlobes.” As far as we know, Kris Jenner is still with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and he is shown to be present at the big announcement on Monday night’s episode. But, it sounds like Jenner and Gamble are no longer in their honeymoon phase.

After Monday night’s episode, another new episode, titled “Diamonds Are Forever,” features Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick coming a bit unhinged when he finds out that Kourtney’s boyfriend is a serious relationship. Today, Disick is dating Lionel Richie’s daughter, model Sofia Richie.