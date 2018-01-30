Mark Salling Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Glee’ Actor Die?

Getty

Mark Salling has died following an apparent suicide, according to TMZ. The Glee actor was just 35 years old.

“His body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, the area where he lived. We do not yet know the manner of death. We’re told he may have died after hanging himself,” TMZ reports. Sunland, California, is in the San Fernando Valley and is about a 30-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles.

Further details about Salling’s death have not been made available and his family has not released a statement of any kind.

Salling was previously convicted on child porn charges after agreeing to a plea deal back in December. Salling “admitted he possessed some 25,000 images of children engaged in sexual conduct,” according to Deadline.

“His vast collection of child pornography was discovered on a laptop computer, a hard drive, and a USB flash drive after Salling showed some of the images to a girlfriend, who then reported him to the police.”

If Salling did not agree to this plea deal, he would have faced a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars. However, he was expected to be sentenced to between four and seven years in prison, “followed by 20 years of supervised release and registry as a sex offender,” when he went back to court for his sentencing, which was scheduled for March 7, 2018.

In October 2017, TMZ reported that Salling cut both of his wrists in an apparent suicide attempt, two months before he agreed to the aforementioned plea deal. At the time, Salling was said to be in his bedroom, but he “freaked out” and screamed for his roommate to help him. The report indicates that Salling’s roommate called 911 and the actor was taken to a nearby hospital.

In the weeks that followed, Salling was spotted a couple of times out and about in Los Angeles, each time wearing long sleeves. TMZ suggested that Salling’s clothing was purposely chosen so that he was able to cover his wrists.

“Mark was taken for psychiatric evaluation, and days later, was taken to a rehab facility for psychological issues,” TMZ previously reported.

At the time, Salling’s attorney denied the story, telling TMZ, “Mark is physically fine and Mark is spending his time atoning and working on himself.”

Salling was best-known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the television series, Glee, having joined the show in 2009. According to his IMDb page, Salling had not landed any other acting gigs since leaving the show in 2015.

Salling was on the wrestling team in high school, but he always had a soft spot for the performing arts.

“Performing was also an integral part of his teenage years; he often performed in bars despite being underage and participated in school talent shows. After graduating from high school, he attended the Los Angeles Music Academy College of Music in Pasadena, California and began studying guitar, giving guitar lessons to make a living,” reads his IMDb bio, in part.

He is survived by his parents, Condy Sue and John Robert Salling, Jr.