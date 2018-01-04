‘The Four: Battle for Stardom’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online

The Four: Battle for Stardom is a brand new singing competition on FOX that features four talented performers fighting for their spots in the competition. Through the auditions, these four will defend themselves when challenged by an approved singer. Should the new performer beat them in a singing battle, they lose their spot on the show. Sean Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk are the judges, with singer Fergie as the host of the show. As newbies come along to audition, the judges vote on whether or not they feel the new singers should be allowed to challenge one of “the four.”

The point of the show is to win exposure. With the help of iHeartRadio, the winner will receive a prize of being named iHeartMedia’s “On the Verge” artist. They will also be granted a recording contract with Republic Records. Combs says what’s really important to him is that the auditioners experience what the industry is truly like in real-life. In an interview with Extra TV, Combs said that he wanted to have a show that was “disruptive.” Combs explained, “This is what we’ve prepared to do, to help nurture, develop and launch the next superstar talent.” DJ Khaled then chimed in that, “This is what we do every day for real … We do this every day of our lives, make music and find stars and break stars … We the best that ever did… I’m going to tell you straight up — we the greatest.”

Tonight is the premiere of The Four at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV but you want to watch The Four, you can watch Fox online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: Fox (live in 70-plus markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: Fox (live in 17 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

The Four is one of several big singing reality competition shows in the mix right now. The very successful The Voice returns next month, with new judge Kelly Clarkson, along with Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. In March 2018, the revival of American Idol hits, with Ryan Seacrest returning as the show’s host. Stars Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are new to the show and taking on the judges’ panel. Another competition that isn’t strictly singing, but does feature many talented singers, is America’s Got Talent, which will come back later this year.

So, what makes The Four stand out? Rob Wade, the president of alternative entertainment and specials, released the following statement, “Diddy, DJ Khaled, Meghan and Charlie are giants in the music space. They understand what an artist needs to break through — from killer music and style to innovative marketing and social media. This is a show like no other, and we can’t wait to get started.” And, in an interview with Billboard, Combs expressed that, “This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format. It took the right show and network to bring me back in the game. We plan on being the best talent show out there, taking it to that next level and making history again. This series is about pure competition, fighting for your survival.” Tune in tonight to check out these judges and new artists in action.