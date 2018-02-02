How to Watch ‘2 Dope Queens’ HBO Special Without Cable

Getty

Fans of the ‘2 Dope Queens’ podcast are likely already well aware, but Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams are headed to television. The pair of New York-based comedians, who have transformed into massive stars due to the success of their podcast (Time called it the third-best podcast in 2017), will have four one-hour specials on HBO.

The premiere will first air on Friday, February 2, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, while new episodes will air every following Friday.

Those familiar with the podcast can expect the TV specials to be similar in nature.

The four one-hour shows will each have a special guest. The premiere, which is titled “New York”, will feature Jon Stewart. The following week’s episode, titled “Hair,” will feature Robinson and Williams explaining “black hairstyles” to guest Sarah Jessica Parker. Next up is the “Hot Peen” episode featuring actor Tituss Burgess, while the finale, “Black Nerds”, brings Uzo Aduba to the stage.

Additionally, also like the podcast, other comedians will be brought on to do stand-up. According to HBO, the first episode will have Michelle Buteau, Mark Normand and Baron Vaughn joining the show.

“A lot of entertainment likes to show black women being super serious, kind of no joy, no interior life — but they’re good at their jobs,” says Robinson. “It’s true black women like to work hard and they’re good at their jobs, but there’s more to us than just being these strong figures. We like to have fun, hang out with each other and be silly and goofy. We’re all human, we all have the same sorts of issues that we go through.”