‘The Amazing Race’ 2018 Live Stream: Watch the Season 30 Finale Online

Tonight is the season 30 finale of The Amazing Race and one of the final four teams will take home the prize of $1 million. The remaining teams are Indycar racers Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi; skiers Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak; Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson; and Henry Zhang with Evan Lynyak. The finale airs from 8:59 – 11:01 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS network, but is available to be watched online via CBS All-Access. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, but you want to watch the show as it airs, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in at least 20 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Leg 11 of the competition takes place in areas from Thailand to Hong Kong, China, and leg 12 is from China, back to America. Each of the 11 teams have ventured across the world, competing in different challenges, in hopes of making it to the end this season. Included in the cast were athletes, musicians, fitness enthusiasts and fierce competitors. Be sure to tune in to see how it all ends for the season.

