Chandler Riggs’ Net Worth: How Much Did He Make on ‘The Walking Dead’?

Fans of AMC’s hit show The Walking Dead are trying to learn everything they can about Chandler Riggs after his amazing performance in Season 8 as Carl. This young man has a very promising career ahead of him, and will likely a have many opportunities on TV and film in the years to come. One of the many questions that fans are asking is just how much Riggs got paid for playing Carl on The Walking Dead, and what his net worth is compared to other actors on the show. Note: There will be spoilers through the Season 8 midseason premiere of The Walking Dead in this article.

Several sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, ScreenRant, and ComicBook.com, all list Riggs’ net worth as being $2 million. This is more than some of his co-stars. Danai Gurrira (Michonne) has an estimated net worth of $500,000 as of late 2016. In contrast, Josh McDermitt (Eugene) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) were also estimated as having a net worth of $2 million. Melissa McBride (Carol) outpaces them a bit at $3 million. But others blow them out of the water. In 2016, Andrew Lincoln’s (Rick’s) net worth was estimated at $8 million, and so was Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl.

Riggs brought in about $30,000 an episode, ComicBook.com estimated, and nearly all of his net worth came from The Walking Dead. He was originally contracted for seven seasons, and then renewed for Season 8.

But how does Riggs’ estimated salary compare to other actors? According to ComicBook.com, Lincoln makes significantly more at $92,000 an episode as of season six. But that may have been raised all the way to $618,000 an episode in seasons seven and eight. Reedus’ pay varies widely depending on the source, from $80,000 to $124,000 an episode. More recent reports show him getting a pay raise up to $550,000 an episode, ComicBook.com noted.

Now that Carl’s time on the show is over, it looks like Riggs is still going to be keeping busy. He sings under the name Eclipse, and you can hear one of his songs below:

eclipse – lunar ep out now on soundcloudhttps://t.co/Hn9ULTF8He@eclipse_sounds thank you. — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) February 6, 2018

This is a new endeavor for him, according to Comicbook.com. In December, Riggs teamed up with Lolaby to co-write and release his very first original song as Eclipse, called “Hold On.” Now you can buy the entire album for $3.96, including songs “Lunar,” “Dawn,” and more. Riggs has been DJ-ing around the country, including during the 2017 Walker Stalker cruise. And it looks like he’ll be performing more frequently as Eclipse.

In case you were wondering, it wasn’t Riggs’ decision to leave The Walking Dead. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Riggs talked about when he got the call about his character’s death. He said the news was devastating to him and his family, because the show had been such a huge part of his life and he had just bought a house in Georgia near where the show films. They weren’t expecting the news. On a sad note, about four months before the midseason finale aired, Riggs made a post on The Walking Dead subreddit about renting his home in Senoia. His post was deleted by the mods because it wasn’t “relevant” to discussions about the show. But looking back, it was very relevant. The timing reveals that he posted this after finding out he wasn’t going to be living in the area anymore.

Reddit

After the midseason finale, Riggs did look on the bright side of things. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he now gets to take some time to focus on acting and music in LA, so it’s not all bad. Overall, the talented young actor has kept a positive attitude during a time that might be incredibly difficult, even for someone older than him. He will have some great opportunities in the future, no doubt.