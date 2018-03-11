‘American Ninja Warrior, USA vs. The World’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Winter Olympics may be over, but NBC is bringing athletes from across the world together again. Tonight, March 11, NBC will air American Ninja Warrior: USA vs the World at 7pm ET/PT.

The three-hour special will feature four teams: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. They will battle it out on the four-stage national finals course in the hopes of taking home the gold.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including NBC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Team USA: Team USA will feature ninjas Drew Drechsel, Joe Moravsky, Najee “The Phoenix” Richardson and Sean Bryan. During last year’s show, Jessie Graff became the only woman to complete the Stage Two course. Drew Drechsel was able to knock out an impressive run during Stage Three, and led Team USA to a win.

Team Europe: Team Europe poses the biggest threat to Team USA. They were the winner in Season 7, and are back this year, thirsting for victory. The team consists of Team Captain Sean McColl, Alexander Mars, Ossur Eiriksfoss, and Sergio Verdasco. Speaking to American Ninja Warrior, McColl said,”Because this is my fourth year on American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World I believe I bring a lot of experience and I can also do Stages, 2, 3 and 4. The fact that in the first year Team Europe won and the past two seasons we haven’t won it really makes us really eager to bring back the trophy.”

Team Asia: American Ninja Warrior was originally based off the Japanese reality competition show Sasuke, so these competitors will know how to bring it. The group consists of team captain Tomohiro Kawaguchi, Yusuke Morimoto, Thuc Le, and Yosua Zalukhu.

Team Latin America: Team Latin America is a fairly new team; they made their debut last year. The group consists of team captain Danee Marmolejo, Karl Fow, Marco Jubes, and Sebatien Prieto. The latter two are climbers. The team captain tells American Ninja Warrior Nation, “We have two new team members, Marco and Sebastian. They’re two climbers. They’re internationally known. And they have won competitions. They’ve traveled the world, and they’re really complete athletes. Their strength and core can help us a lot in Stag Two and Stage Three.”