LISTEN: Aubrey O’Day’s Song ‘DJT’, Allegedly About Affair With Donald Trump Jr.

Aubrey O’Day is catching major heat on social media over allegations that she had an affair in 2011 with Donald John Trump Jr. Currently, Trump is going through a divorce, so news that he reportedly cheated, would definitely add fuel to the fire, though Page Six has reported one of the reasons that Trump’s wife Vanessa is divorcing him is because he is supposedly “cheap”. In O’Day’s song “DJT”, she reportedly details the alleged affair, according to TMZ. Listen to the song in the above video.

The NY Post has reported that O’Day and Trump reportedly carried on an affair in 2011, when O’Day was a contestant on Donald Trump Sr.’s show The Celebrity Apprentice. During the season, Trump was an “adviser” on the show and reportedly “fell for” O’Day. Page Six has reported that Trump’s estranged wife, Vanessa, was pregnant with their fourth child at the time of the alleged affair. A source also said that Vanessa “was going to leave [Don Jr.] then. That was the start of the downfall [of their marriage].”

Trump and O’Day reportedly ended their relationship at the behest of Trump Sr. According to Page Six, an insider said that when Trump Sr. heard about the alleged relationship, he supposedly told Trump Jr. to “knock it off.” On election night of 2016, O’Day reportedly tweeted, “my story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.” The tweet was later deleted.

O’Day’s song “DJT” came out in 2013, roughly one year after being on The Celebrity Apprentice and it is highly suspect, since “DJT” is Donald John Trump Jr.’s initials, according to TMZ. In “DJT,” some of the lyrics state, “You want to go back and live in the life that you had have forever? … I’ll always want you and always wonder about it but it doesn’t matter because I have to stay here. What made you stop believing in our world?”

An insider told Page Six that at the time of the alleged affair between Trump and O’Day, Trump “pursued her. It was him who chased her. He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving … I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along.” According to Perez Hilton, an insider stated that O’Day had only gotten into a relationship with Trump because she was under the impression that Trump and his wife had separated.

Don Trump Jr 'had an affair with Aubrey O'Day when she appeared on Celebrity Apprenticehttps://t.co/ec1MRNUl6p pic.twitter.com/E04pj5S5Ne — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 19, 2018

O’Day first rose to fame when she participated on P. Diddy’s reality competition show Making the Band. O’Day made it into the five-girl group Danity Kane and later went on to model as well. She had several high-profile relationships as well. She previously dated fellow Making the Band cast member Donnie Klang and most recently, she was in a relationship with Jersey Shore star Pauly D. She and Pauly D met on the dating reality show Famously Single and the two dated from 2015 – 2017. According to Whos Dated Who, O’Day is currently single.