Hallmark’s ‘Royal Matchmaker’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Tonight is the third in Hallmark's spring movie series for March and April, Royal Matchmaker. Tonight's movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The movie stars Joy Lenz, Will Kemp, and Brittany Bristow.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the premiere, you can watch encores on Sunday March 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Saturday March 31 at 7 p.m., Sunday April 1 at 3 p.m., Saturday April 7 at 5 p.m., or Sunday April 15 at 11 a.m.

One Hallmark synopsis reads: “A struggling NYC matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks towards her deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife — only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him!”

Another synopsis reads: “Matchmaker Kate’s reputation as the Queen of Hearts reaches King Edward of Voldavia who hires her to find his son a bride. But Prince Sebastian has a moat around his heart, and Kate doesn’t see his tender side until he evokes his mother’s memory. Shes also learns that he does humanitarian work, and before Kate knows it, she’s falling for him herself!”

Joy Lenz stars as Kate Gleason. The American actress, singer-songwriter and filmmaker is best known for her portrayal of Haley James Scott on The WB/CW television drama One Tree Hill. Lenz also starred as Michelle Bauer Santos on the CBS daytime soap opera Guiding Light. Not only an actress, Lenz is recognized for her music as a solo artist and a member of the band Everly. Lenz has been acting since she landed her first professional role. She was in a commercial for dolls from Swans Crossing. The American actress, singer-songwriter and filmmaker has also appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, Extortion, Colony, Songbyrd, Agents of SHIELD, and Dexter.

Will Kemp stars as Prince Sebastian. He’s not just a talented actor, but also an accomplished dancer who joined The Royal Ballet Senior Associates and The Royal Ballet Upper School in England. He’s a principal dancer in Swan Lake, both on Broadway and West End. He’s also an accomplished choreographer. His acting credits include Van Helsing, Equus, Step Up 2, The Midnight Man, Slumber, The Secrets of Emily Blair, Unveiled, Christopher and His Kind, Peter and the Wolf, The Soldier’s Tale, HR, Kristin’s Christmas Past, Grace, The Great Fire, The Prisoner, 90210, Nikita, Reign, Code Black, and Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce.

Others starring in the movie include:

Simon Dutton (King Edward)

Joseph Thompson (Victor)

Brittany Bristow (Britney)

Eva Trill (Petra)

Poppy Roe (Loraine)

Woody Hamilton Hurst (Rudy)

Olga Vintaniuc (Interviewee #1)

Felicia Baducu (Interviewee #2)

Ivlia Simona Irimia (Interviewee #3)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

