Hallmark’s ‘The Sweetest Heart’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Tonight is the second in Hallmark's spring movie series for March and April, The Sweetest Heart. Tonight's movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, March 17, 2018. The movie stars Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally.

If you miss the premiere, you can watch encores on Sunday March 18 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Saturday March 24 at 7 p.m., Sunday March 25 at 1 p.m., Friday March 30 at 8 p.m., Saturday April 7 at 3 p.m., and Sunday April 22 at 9 a.m.

One Hallmark synopsis reads: “High school sweethearts Maddie and Nate reconnect when Nate returns to their hometown to lecture at the hospital. Still hurt from their breakup, Maddie tries to avoid him. However, they eventually form a friendship, and Nate helps her as she secures funding to expand her cupcake shop.”

Another synopsis reads: “Maddie is doing everything she can to save her cupcake business. With the help of a handsome investment banker, Maddie’s luck begins to turn around in all aspects of her life. However, when her first love Nate unexpectedly returns home after 14 years, she will have to choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving.”

Julie Gonzalo stars as Maddie. Gonzalo may look familiar because she’s had a big career. She appeared in the independent movie Waffle Street with Danny Glover, and she filmed a new independent movie called How to Pick Your Second Husband First. She’s known for playing Rebecca Stutter in the TNT series reboot Dallas, and she won an ALMA for outstanding supporting actress in Eli Stone. She’s also starred in Must Love Dogs, Christmas with the Kranks, A Cinderella Story, Freaky Friday, and she was a regular on Veronica Mars. She recently starred in the Hallmark movie Falling for Vermont.

Chris McNally stars as Nate. His many TV and movie credits include Lucifer, Killer Instinct, Falling Skies, Supernatural, Altered Carbon (on which he currently stars), Rocky Mountain Christmas, Eat Drink & Be Buried, Hearts of Christmas, Same Time Next Week, Beauty and the Beast: A Dark Tale, John Apple Jack, The Orchard, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Tammy Gillis (Sarah, Maddie’s friend)

Victor Zinck Jr. (Alex, another love interest for Maddie)

Andrea Brooks (Chloe, a cupcake shop employee)

Jordan Burtchett (Charley, one of Nate’s colleagues)

Clayton Chitty (Luke, Sarah’s fiance)

Here are some more photos of the movie.

