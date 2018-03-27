Iman “Junie” Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

VH1’s Teyana & Iman takes a look at the intimate lives of couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Teyana is a recording artist and songwriter and has worked with well-known stars like Usher, Chris Brown, and Omarion. She’s even strutted her stuff on a handful of Fashion Week runways.

In October 2016, Teyana married NBA player Iman Shumpert, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The couple gave birth to their daughter, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., on December 16, 2015.

Read on to learn more about the couple, and their daughter Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr.

1. ‘Junie’ Is an Only Child

‘Junie’, as she’s often called, is the only child of Taylor and Iman, who were engaged at the time of their daughter’s birth.

Taylor was born and raised in Harlem, and is of Afro-Trinidadian descent. Like her daughter, Taylor is an only child. Iman, meanwhile, was born in Oak Park, Illinois.

Speaking to Elle in 2016, when Junie was just 9 months old, Taylor said, “I look at her and I see my heart. She’s my world. Without her, I wouldn’t be the same person that I am. And since then, I’m not the same woman I was without her.”

2. Iman Delivered Junie with His Bare Hands at the Couple’s Home

According to a 2015 post in Yahoo News, Shumpert delivered Junie in the couple’s bathroom “using a pair of headphones to steady the umbilical chord until the paramedics could arrive to attend to the newborn.” He called it the “assist that I’m never going to forget.”

The post explains that Junie was not due until mid-January, which is why the couple wasn’t quite prepared for the early delivery.

Speaking to ABC about the ordeal, Shumpert admitted he freaked out at first when Teyana went into labor. “She’s telling me, ‘I’m not going to make it to the hospital,’ but I’m like, ‘You got to make it to the hospital because I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know what to do.'”

Luckily, Iman called 911, and they were able to help with the delivery. Shumpert told ABC, “It was like finishing a long marathon.”

3. Taylor Has Been Vocal About Her Stance on Childcare

Jim Neutch A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

In 2016, Taylor sang at All Access, an “evening of performances [that] rallied audiences support of reproductive health care.”

Elle quotes Taylor as saying, “When I was growing up, I had a lot of friends who had to make these choices… But now I see it. [They] still had growing to do. They had lives they wanted to live. And they were kids still.” She goes on to say that many of her friends weren’t ready and that it shouldn’t “be a crime not to be ready.”

“A woman shouldn’t be damned for making her own decisions… If a woman is going to carry a baby, she should be excited. She should be able to share that experience with the one that she loves'”, Taylor tells Elle.

4. She Has Her Own Instagram

Sleepy bugggggggg A post shared by Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr (@babyjunie4) on Jan 31, 2018 at 11:20am PST

Given how technology-saturated this day and age is, it should come as no surprise that Junie has her own Instagram account. She’s doing much better than most of us when it comes to followers, though.

Junie has over 264,000 followers. The page is run by her parents. Most pictures include hundreds of comments from fans, who have written things like, “The level of preciousness should be illegal.” and “She’s a big girl now! So precious.”

5. Iman Started an Adorable Twitter Trend Last October

This father stuff will turn you soft man, really soft lol 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/uTiaCNHM3O — Iman. (@imanshumpert) October 15, 2017

Last October, Iman started a trend after posting an adorable picture of him and Junie with the caption, “This father stuff will turn you soft man, really soft lol.” Within minutes, hundreds of dads across the world began posting pics of their kids, tagging Iman in their posts.

By Monday morning, Shumpert was getting inundated with videos of fathers and their adorable kids.

One Twitter user uploaded a picture of him and his daughter, writing, “Suuuper soft! When she says ‘daddy you have to match with me at the dance’ damn it you match with her.'”

In the end, Iman took to Twitter with a screenshot of total impressions on Twitter (the number of times people saw the Tweet on Twitter), and it was an impressive 7,019,478. Total engagements (the number of times people interacted with the Tweet) was 1,688,812.