Joe Duggar and Wife Kendra Caldwell’s Wedding on ‘Counting On’

In September 2017, People reported that at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Joe Duggar tied the knot with Kendra Caldwell, and tonight, the wedding is featured on the show Counting On. At the time of the nuptials, Duggar told People that, “It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife. It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the lord. We are to very excited to see what God has in the future for us.”

The couple had 22 people in their wedding party and many of them were family members. Duggar’s brother Josiah was the best man, while John David, Jason, James, Jedidiah, Jeremiah and Justin were groomsmen. Caldwell’s sister Lauren was her maid of honor and her mother served as one of her bridesmaids. Duggar’s sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Johannah, Joy and Jennifer were also bridesmaids. Caldwell’s father officiated the ceremony and when he married the couple, he said, “It is my privilege and it is my honor, not only as their pastor but as [Kendra’s] father and now Joe’s new father, to pronounce them husband and wife. You may kiss your bride.” And with this, Duggar and Caldwell shared their very first kiss together.

When talking about their first kiss, Daily Mail reported that Duggar explained, “It’s something that we decided to save for marriage and it is a very special moment, because I don’t think a whole lot of people are able to say that they’ve done that.”

And, just as the couple tried to make their way back down the aisle, a small mishap occurred. The power went out in the church. The power wasn’t out for too long, but at the time, Jedidiah Duggar said that, “Everything else is kind of shut down right now, but we have all the food cooked [and] everything already set out. I think everybody still has smiles on their faces and is having a good time.”

Prior to marrying his daughter off to Duggar, Pastor Caldwell had a little speech for Duggar, telling him that, “I ran some numbers and figured $849, 848.15 just about covered the food and clothing for the last 19 years journey, so when you write your dowry check you know exactly what to pay for. She can cook and take care of children … She loves the word of God,’ he added, praising her ‘compassion’ and ‘loving smiles’. Don’t mess this up.” When Duggar saw wife Caldwell in her dress, walking down the aisle, he couldn’t help but break down in tears.

For those who don’t remember, Duggar proposed to Caldwell at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding, after courting her for a few months. Less than a year after tying the knot, now Duggar and Caldwell are expecting a baby boy together. The happy couple released a joint statement to reveal their baby’s gender. According to Entertainment Tonight the newlyweds stated, “We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy! Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!” The couple first announced they were expecting in December 2017.