Marc Daly, Kenya Moore’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kenya Moore’s relationship with her husband Marc Daly has been the focus of her story line over the course of the season for Real Housewives of Atlanta. Several of her cast members have questioned her marriage, since Daly had not appeared on the show. Also, because Moore kept her wedding on the down low, she faced a lot of scrutiny. Get to know more about her marriage and husband, Daly.

1. Daly Isn’t Fond of Being Filmed for the Show

Marcus Daly will not be featured as a cast member on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but he will pop in for an appearance. On the show this season, Moore has expressed that Daly does not wish to be filmed and she has said he doesn’t like the way his wife is treated by some of the other women.

Daly ends up attending a viewing party for Moore’s domestic violence PSA on RHOA. At first, Daly was thought to not be coming to the party because he was working.

2. Kenya Moore’s Father Was Not Invited to the Couple’s Wedding

In June 23, 2017, many were surprised to hear that Moore had tied the knot with a businessman named Marc Daly, with just 10 people in attendance. Even Moore’s father was not invited, but Moore says she regrets that decision. In an interview with The Grio, Moore admitted, “It was sad. I knew my dad wanted to be there and I tried to tell him. I just wanted my wedding day to be perfect and with my dad you never know what you’re going to get. I told him how in love I was with this man and he was not supportive. I had to make the decision and I went back and forth about, ‘do I have my dad there?’ I had to make the decision because I’m starting a new life and my family now is my husband. I went with the safer choice and I do regret it.”

Though Moore admitted to not wanting her father at her wedding, she initially told People that he was celebrating his birthday in Jamaica and that the nuptials were last minute so he couldn’t make it.

3. Moore Is Reportedly Pregnant

Though Moore is 47 years old, she has said she continues to dream of having a child. She has even been shown on RHOA this season, exploring her options in this area, so maybe there is a baby in the future for the couple. Recently, Life & Style reported that Moore will reveal she is pregnant on RHOA‘s reunion. Moore reportedly underwent IVF in order to help her conceive.

Moore has gushed about Daly on social media and she definitely appears to be head over heels. In recent months, she wrote on Instagram that Daly has given her a clean slate in love. She explained, “I have looked for the wrong things in the past relationships. I have been wronged, and been hurt by others, but I’ve also doled out my share of pain and mistreatment. These all stemmed from not having deep love and relationships. Now, I have found love and want to start it with a clean slate. I want to put my past mistakes behind me and move forward positively with my new life.”

4. Daly Works as a Restaurateur

The Grio has reported that Daly is a New York-based restaurateur who was actually introduced to Moore by fellow-Bravo personality, Chef Roble Ali. Daly is successful in his business and is known for a restaurant called SoCo in Brooklyn, New York.

5. The Couple’s Nuptials Were Planned by Daly

The wedding took place at a private resort in St. Lucia and Moore opted for a beach ceremony. From the menu to the ambiance, Moore said that her husband Daly had a major hand in the nuptials. She told People, “He didn’t want something for show. He didn’t want it to be left up to other people’s interpretation of love. He just wanted it to be what he sees it: him looking into my eyes and us being together. It was just two people in love who wanted to get married. I would not have done it any other way — it was amazing.” Moore prides herself on catering to her man and has said so this season on RHOA.