Stormy Daniels Interview Live Stream: How to Watch ’60 Minutes’ Online

Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who claims that she had an affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago, will speak publicly about the alleged relationship for the first time during an interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

Those who have been following this story have likely noticed it has turned into a he-said-she-said matter.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed that she had a relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007. The president, meanwhile, has denied having an affair with Daniels, while Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen has said that he paid $130,000 of his own money to have her sign a confidentiality agreement.

Trump’s camp is threatening a $20 million lawsuit for breach of that contract, something that Daniels and lawyer Michael Avenatti believe is nothing more than a bullying tactic. Moreover, Daniels has filed her own lawsuit in California, asking the court to toss out the contract because Trump never signed it.

How can President Donald Trump seek $20 million in damages against my client based on an agreement that he and Mr. Cohen claim Mr. Trump never was a party to and knew nothing about? #notwellthoughtout #sloppy #checkmate — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 17, 2018

Daniels’ interview with Anderson Cooper certainly won’t put an end to this story, but it will be interesting to hear her side of the story.