Teyana Taylor & Husband Iman Shupert’s Show Live Stream: How to Watch VH1 Online

Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shupert have a new show coming out and the premiere is tonight. The show focuses on their lives and family, as well as career moves. Read on for what to expect on the show, its air time, what channel to watch and how to watch the show online via live stream.

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The show premieres tonight, on March 26, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. Teyana & Iman is a half-hour show.

TV CHANNEL: Teyana & Iman airs on the VH1 network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel VH1 is in your area.

OFFICIAL VH1 SERIES SYNOPSIS: “Teyana & Iman” is an intimate look into newlyweds Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Redefining the contemporary notion of the modern love story, this power couple shares an unconventional romance defined by an unbreakable bond. As they take on the music, sports, and fashion worlds, the success in their careers is only rivaled by their passion for one another and their daughter Junie. Teyana & Iman features plenty of red-hot moments, playful humor, and a 360-degree view of true #RelationshipGoals.

LIVE STREAM: If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: VH1 is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: For VH1, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

CAST: According to the show’s IMDb page, Taylor and Schumpert are the main cast members of the show, though their daughter Junie will also be featured. We are also guessing that other family members may show up, like Taylor’s mother.

EPISODE 1 PLOT DESCRIPTION: The premiere episode is titled “Meet the Shumperts” and the episode synopsis reads, “Diving into the busy lives of entertainer Teyana Taylor and professional athlete Iman Shumpert as they strive to balance their careers, marriage and raising their daughter, Junie, all while being under the pressure of the spotlight.”

EPISODE 2 PLOT DESCRIPTION: Episode 2 of the show is titled “Teyana & Iman” and the plot description states, “An intimate look into newlyweds Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert as they take on the music, sports and fashion worlds; the success in their careers is only rivaled by their passion for one another and their daughter, Junie.”