‘American Idol’ Top 7 Winners Revealed Live

Tonight’s episode of American Idol is Disney themed and it is the first time that the show is airing live, coast to coast. The show opened with Katy Perry in a brief musical number with the top 10 contestants, which was pre-taped. As the show went live, the judges appeared on stage, accompanied by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Judge Perry was dressed as Snow White for the occasion.

The top 10 performed live tonight, but only 7 of them move on to next week’s show, and the results are revealed live tonight. We have written the live recap for tonight show, along with the results below.

Each of the contestants had the opportunity to consult with Frozen singer Idina Menzel this past week, in preparation for tonight, and Maddie Poppe was the first performer for the night. Her song was “Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book. The judges gushed over her adorable performance and she is clearly a favorite on the show. Jurnee was the next contestant up and she got to spend some time with her mother this past week, which motivated her to perform a song from Moana. Jurnee delivered a clean performance and revealed to the audience that her wife was deployed this week overseas, and she is in dangerous territory.

Cade Foehner was the next contestant to perform and it was revealed that he grew up a heavier child. His sister said that it’s so strange seeing her brother as a heartthrob on the show. For his Disney set, he’s sings “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid and his rocker edge brings a sexy vibe to the romantic song. The judges absolutely loved Foehner’s rendition of the song and, Katy Perry couldn’t help but to fan herself as she gushed over the performance. Foehner then revealed that he may be dating someone and it appears to be Gabby Barrett, one of the other contestants. So, is Cade Foehner dating Gabby Barrett, who was definitely bashful when the cameras turned to her backstage? Fans will have to wait and see how the relationship plays out … Perry pretended to freak out over the news.

Ada Vox soon revealed that his song for the night was “Circle of Life” from The Lion King. When meeting with him, Idina Menzel told the cameras that she thinks Vox is such a great role model. Then, Vox’s fiance Roland burst into one of his rehearsals for a surprise get-together. Vox said that he and his fiance had previously discussed going to Disneyland for their honeymoon, so it was special to be able to visit it now together.

Flash forward to tonight’s performance. In head to toe gold, Vox delivered a flawless performance, as always, and the judges were blown away.

Next up was Michelle Sussett and she performed a the song “Remember Me” from Coco. Of course, Sussett implemented her bilingual skills for the performance, which the judges loved. Sussett said that she’s been thinking about her family a lot and that she misses her mother the most. Fortunately, she was surprised by her aunt and uncle during rehearsals.

Gabby Barrett was up for the next performance and she talked about the close relationship she has with her sister. For her Disney performance, she was inspired by her history with her sister, and she decided to sing “Colors of the Wind” from the movie Pocahontas. Judge Luke Bryan said that Barrett has all the tools to win this show and Lionel Richie said she has “star quality.”

Michael J. Woodard met with Idina Menzel to consult her on his performance from Beauty and the Beast. Caleb Lee Hutchinson was the next to perform “You’ve Got a Friend In Me”. The quirky Catie Turner was the next performer up and she was able to hang out with her mother this week. The judges found Turner’s performance of “Once Upon a Dream” inspiring. The performance was followed by Dennis Lorenzo’s rendition of the song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. Lorenzo, whose father was murdered, said that he related to Simba and Mufasa from the animated film, which helped him channel his emotions in the song.