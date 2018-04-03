Chris Marek, Amy Roloff’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In 2015, Little People, Big World fans were shocked to hear that Amy Roloff had filed for divorce from husband Matt and the divorce was finalized in 2016, according to In Touch Weekly. After 27 years of marriage and a decade on television, the couple called it quits, but both continued to live on the family farm property, just in separate houses. Roloff has moved on in her love life and has been reportedly dating a man named Chris Marek for about a year and a half. Get to know more about the couple’s relationship and Marek’s background in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Roloff’s Kids Have Been Supportive of the Relationship

On an episode of Little People, Big World, Roloff’s daughter Molly said she was supportive of her mom’s hanging out with Marek, when the couple first started dating. Molly chatted with her mother and told the cameras she thinks it’s good that her mom is having a good time. Molly also said that she and her brothers were concerned when their parents first decided to pull the plug on their marriage. She explained, “I think we all worried a little bit about our parents going through a divorce like that and especially coming right as we’re all moving out. That’s already hard for parents. I’m glad my mom is getting out. I think that’s good because it would be really easy to just kind of get stuck.” The couple first started out as friends.

2. Marek Works In Real Estate

Marek has a background as a photographer, but Earn the Necklace reported his main source of income is as a real estate agent in Oregon. Marek reportedly went to Portland State University for his degree and has over 19 years of experience in real estate. For his real estate profile on Zillow, Marek writes that, “I take great pride in offering superior service to my clients. If you’re in the market to buy or sell a home please give me a call, I’d be happy to discuss your needs and provide advice at no obligation to you.” He currently has active listings and according to Trulia, Marek works for Knipe Realty.

3. Rumors of an Engagement Have Flooded the Media



There have recently been rumors that the couple has gotten engaged, but Chris Marek has spoken out to debunk the rumors, according to The Hollywood Gossip. Marek told Radar Online that, “No, we aren’t engaged. Everything is good. Everything is strong, but not at this time.” He also said, “Nothing major is happening now. But we have a cruise coming up next month — that’s the biggest thing happening in the near future that we are excited about.”

4. After They Started Dating Roloff Wanted to Know Marek’s Views on Her Being a Little Person



On an episode of Little People, Big World, Roloff had asked Marek if her being a little person was ever an issue for him. She wanted to know how he felt about it. Marek said that sometimes he sees the looks from other people, but that it had gotten to a point that it didn’t bother him.

5. Marek Hangs Out With Roloff’s Friends and Families

Marek appears to get along well with Roloff’s friends and family, which makes sense since Radar reported that the two met through mutual friends. Roloff adopted a new tradition of having friends over for “soup night” on Wednesday evenings one year ago, and according to her Instagram photos, Marek is usually in attendance. On one of the photos from a recent Wednesday gathering, Roloff wrote, “Another wonderful Soup night w/these lovely people (Dan was here too) I love that Chris and friends still come over to simply gather, eat and conversations. Wonderful friends! Menu: Split Pea Soup, Ricotta and roasted tomato bruschetta, pound cake w/ whip cream and cherry topping. I love Soup Night!” Marek also accompanies Roloff to events on her family’s farm. He enjoys the outdoors, which works well for a farm girl, right?