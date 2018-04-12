Vinny Guadagnino & Girlfriend Elicea Shyann Break Up

When Vinny Guadagnino started filming the 2018 reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans got to meet his girlfriend, Elicea Shyann. Sitting down to dinner with his family in Staten Island, Shyann told Guadagnino’s Uncle Nino Giaimo that if she can handle Nino, she could handle Guadagnino’s energetic, Italian family. Unfortunately, it looks like Shyann and Guadagnino were not meant to be. Since Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s premiere, the two have called it quits, according to Entertainment Tonight, and Shyann has set her Instagram account to private. Perhaps the break up is the reason that Shyann deleted all of her photos of Guadagnino on social media before the premiere too.

So, why did the couple break up? Did it have to do with the show? According to Guadagnino, filming did play a little part in the couple’s demise, though he says he didn’t act inappropriately during filming, when he was with Shyann. Before getting into the details of the split, Life & Style reported Guadagnino saying that on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, “I wasn’t using the smush room on the show cause I was in a relationship. Currently, I’m not because that was actually a couple of months ago. So I do have someone that I really care about, she’s the girl that I was with, but currently it didn’t work out. So, I’m single.” The “smush room” is used for bringing home people to have sex with or for having privacy while having sex with your significant other.

Guadagnino did say that being on the show was a little rough for his girlfriend and his relationship, though it wasn’t the only reason for the split. He revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “There was problems before … [the show] is the type of thing that could really be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Not because I’m out there doing anything, you don’t talk to the person for a month because you don’t have a cell phone, you don’t have a TV … you don’t have communication so, you’re like calling them every other day …”

He also dished, “I will say that being in a relationship was kinda tough, like, to be in a club every single night, alcohol every single night…I didn’t do anything but like being in a position and then, you know, talking on the phone and, you know, explaining like I was in a club until 6 in the morning every night — that gets a little sticky.” Guadagnino then added that his girlfriend lives in California, while he lives in New York, so long distance was already an issue in the relationship.

According to Bustle, Guadagnino explained, “She’s from California, I’m from New York, which can already be impossible for somebody … so a lot of things just made us feel like listen this can’t happen right now, maybe down the line.”

Shyann works as an Instagram model and fills her social media with sexy shot, according to Life & Style Magazine. One of the last photos that Shyann posted of herself and Guadagnino on Instagram had a caption that read, “As the year comes to an end I can’t help but reflect on all the lessons I’ve learned in life, love, and friendship. With the closing of this chapter comes the opening of the next. More to learn, more to achieve and more love and laughter along the way.” Since deleting this pic, along with the others she posted of Guadagnino, Life & Style has also reported that Shyann stopped following Guadagnino online as well. As for Guadagnino, he hasn’t deleted his photos with Shyann from Instagram.

Prior to dating Shyann, Guadagnino was romantically linked to Melanie Iglesias, according to Live Ramp Up.