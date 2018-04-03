Elvis Francois: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Today, the singing surgeons, Elvis Francois and William Robinson, will sit down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss their newfound fame.

The musical duo work as doctors at the Mayo Clinic, and have gone viral since uploading videos of them singing. Francois usually sings, while Robinson accompanies him on the piano.

Interested in learning more about Francois? Read on.

1. He Is an Orthopaedic Surgery Resident

According to LinkedIn, Francois has been an Orthopaedic Surgery Resident at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota since June 2015.

2. He Grew up Singing in Church Choirs and a Capella Groups

3. William Robinson Is the Other Half of the Singing Duo

4. He Believes ‘Music Is Medicine’

Francois recently told Inside Edition, “I grew up singing and I have always been interested in music,” Francois said. “Recently I’ve been posting it to social media more. Singing helps keeping spirits lifted between cases. I usually sing around the operating staff.”

5. He Hopes to Continue Being a Singer and Doctor in the Future

Even though he has clearly found success as a singer, Francois hopes to continue doing both medicine and music.

He tells Inside Edition, “It’s been pretty amazing. Most of the responses have been that it’s really unique.”