Emma Slater & Sasha Farber’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sasha Farber’s proposal to Emma Slater made Dancing with the Stars history in 2016, and today, the married couple is as strong as ever.

As the pair graces our TV screens once again for an all-new season of DWTS, fans may begin to wonder about their personal lives. What is the couple’s net worth? How much money do they make on the show? Get the details here.

1. Emma Slater Has an Estimated Net Worth of $300k

Slater has an estimated net worth of $300,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She danced on DWTS for three seasons as a troupe member. She was then announced as a professional dancer on season 17 of the show in 2013.

Slater was born in Tamworth, England, and began dancing at an early age. She has a twin sister who works with her at Dancing with the Stars in LA.

When Emma was 10, she trained in ballroom and Latin American dance. At age 16, Slater won the British Under 21 Latin American Championships at the Blackspool Closed 2005. She also won the 2006 UK Under 21 Latin American Championships in England.

2. Sasha Farber Has an Estimated Net Worth of About $300,000

Sasha Farber has an estimated net worth of about $300,000, according to Net Worth Bio.

The outlet reports that his main source of earning is from his many dancing gigs.

Farber was born in Mosco, Russia. He moved to Australia in 1986, when he was just two. Growing up, Farber won the Australian Latin Championships twice at the World Latin Championships. In 2000, he was a featured dancer in the Sydney Olympics Opening Ceremony. Farber first appeared as a troupe dancer on DWTS.

It wasn’t until season 17, when he was matched with Snooki, that he became a professional dancer.

3. They Were Married in March

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber married in March. They got engaged during a live episode of DWTS in October 2016.

According to People, a number of DWTS alumni attended, including Lindsay Arnold, Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Brittany Cherry, and Jenny Johnson; they were all bridesmaids.

The couple married in front of 180 guests in a wedding in Los Angeles. Slater told The Knot Knows, “We have a lot of big personalities in our guest list and Joey [Fatone] is a really good friend of ours. We went on tour with him for a few years and we’re really close with him… He sang ‘Mustang Sally’ and he sang ‘Bye Bye Bye.’ Then he sang a Backstreet song, which he was not happy about. Everybody loved it. The band was really happy, and then Alfonso [Ribeiro] came up next and he was singing ‘Billie Jean.’ And then Derek [Hough] stood up and started singing. We really had the best entertainment.”

The two made it clear they were meant to be long before the proposal. Asked about taking Emma with him while he’s touring, Farber said, “I would take Emma with me. I never go anywhere without her.”

4. They Live in a Cottage Style Home

The perfect morning with my essentials ❤️🐶☕️ A post shared by Sasha Farber (@sashafarber1) on Feb 13, 2018 at 12:32pm PST

In 2016, Sasha and Emma moved into a cottage-style home. Cabriausa describes the home as “something from a fairytale: a magical (if somewhat neglected) 1930s cottage with a big garden, on a lot full of towering trees.”

Discussing the home with ET Online, Slater said, “I saw it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! We have to get it. I didn’t even go inside.”

Farber added, “The second we walked in, it was like, ‘This is our home.'” The new home also serves as their rehearsal space. “Right here is where all the choreography comes together,” Farber tells of one section of the home. “We already choreographed all our routines in this room.”

The two purchased the home before their engagement.

5. Emma Appeared in the 2007 Film Version of ‘Mamma Mia’

Emma has also raked in some cash from her role in the 2007 film Mamma Mia. She was featured in the Universal Movies production that starred Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth.

When she was 16, she began doing theater and joined the theater show ‘Simply Ballroom’. She toured most of the UK, performing at places like the Theater Royal, Drury Lane, and London’s West End.

In 2005, Emma appeared as the feature dancer in George Michael’s music video for Round Here. In 2009, she joined the stage show Burn the Floor. Emma says her favorite dance styles to choreograph are “Viennese Waltz, Contemporary, Foxtrot, Argentine Tango. And Rumba (if it’s with another Professional Dancer!) All the emotional ones! I’m very emotionally driven.”