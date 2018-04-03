Hunter Airheart, Chloe Kohanski’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chloe Kohanski is back. This season on The Voice, she will be an advisor for Blake’s team.

Chloe recently told Parade, “In my situation, it is insane to already be on the other side. To look at them and think, ‘I remember sweating, standing where you’re standing.’ In a way it was super humbling.”

And what about her personal life? Who is Chloe’s boyfriend, Hunter, and what do we know about the couple? Read on to find out.

1. He Is a Photographer

Hunter is a photographer and goes by Dad of Nashville on Instagram.

He has a substantial social media following with 18.6 thousand followers.

On his LinkedIn, Airheart writes, “Although I am pursuing an art outside of my field of study, learning the intricacies of the human form allowed me to learn the importance of detail, curation, and the beauty of a total body of work, no pun intended. I am 23 years old and have an incredible passion to document and capture the world around me. I believe in the importance of film and photo.”

2. The Couple Reportedly Met in March 2017

dojang outtake 1 :-) A post shared by hunter airheart (@dadofnashville) on Feb 9, 2018 at 9:25pm PST

According to The Celebs Closet, Kohanski and Hunter met in 2017. The outlet noted that she even thanked him on The Voice playoffs in 2017.

Airheart’s Instagram suggests he also practices the Korean martial art, Dojang. On October 28, he posted a photo of him with a nose bleed and on martial arts mats, and captioned it, “thnk u everyone who came out to my show “DOJANG” on wednesday !! truly means the world and im hugging u all.”

3. Chloe Is Quiet About Her Relationship with Him

i’m back and more ready than ever pic.twitter.com/cxtn7N4Mi4 — Hunter Airheart (@dadofnashville) October 13, 2017

Chloe has done her best to keep their relationship quiet; she has yet to speak about him in interviews.

And what is she up to these days? Chloe says she’s been “pushing” since December. “I’ve been pushed in ways I’ve never experienced before. I am dealing with pressures and stresses I didn’t even know existed. I have so many dreams…. BIG dreams.”

In winning The Voice, Chloe scored a record deal with Universal Music Group. She has yet to release an album, but is working on new music. She tells Life & Style Magazine, “I know you guys want new music. I know you are expecting something by now… but just hold on a little bit longer!! I promise it will be worth the wait. I can’t wait to travel to your cities and cry/dance together!! I can’t wait to meet all of you and maybe get the chance to be friends. I truly can’t thank you enough for supporting me on this journey. Thank you for changing my life!”

4. He Attended University of Central Arkansas

Airheart attended the University of Central Arkansas, where he earned his BS with an emphasis in Physical Therapy (Pre-PT). He attended the school from 2012 to 2015, and was involved in student orientation services, I.D.E.A.L leadership team, ELEVATION Leadership Team, and the Pre-PT Club.

After graduating, Airheart was a bartender at a restaurant called Local Lime for four months. He also worked as a Worship Director at Pine Cove for four months in 2013.

LinkedIn states that he currently works as a manager of multi-media arts for Marbaloo Marketing.

5. He Lives in Nashville

According to his LinkedIn, Airheart currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

He says he is a full-time photographer and “content creator”. Chloe, meanwhile, was born in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. She moved to Nashville to pursue her career.

On his LinkedIn, Hunter writes, “I… believe that these arts paired alongside social media is crucial for all businesses and any professional, regardless of career. With that being said, I feel that I have the skills to use my creativity to not only build specific social media outlets to benefit people, but also curate social media to be an actual experience, rather than just a visit. As a photographer and creative, I am always exploring ways and striving to create visual beauty and make others truly feel connected to and experience the world around them.”