Jon Pardi’s Girlfriend: Who Is the Singer Dating?

Jon Pardi will be hitting the stage tonight at the 2018 ACM Awards. The 32-year-old will sing “Chattahoochee” along with the legendary Alan Jackson in what is sure to a performance to remember.

Pardi’s time on the stage will undoubtedly lead people to question his relationship status. Is he single? Does he have a girlfriend? What do we know about her? Read on for details.

Pardi is dating a woman named Summer Duncan. Duncan attended the 2017 Country Music Awards with the Head Over Boots singer, where he won the prestigious award for New Artist of the Year.

Duncan is originally from Clovis, California, but appears to be living in Nashville at this time. She recently posted a photo of her and Pardi together on Instagram, meaning the couple is still going strong.

Summer’s first Instagram with Jon dates back to June, suggesting they’ve been together for nearly a year at this point.

Summer works as a stylist. Her Facebook page reveals that she currently owns and works as a hairstylist at The Tangled Salon & Spa.

Jon’s mom appears to be a fan of her son’s girlfriend. In November, she posted the photo below with the caption, “Make’s my heart happy!”

While soared to fame after winning the CMA Award for Artist of the Year last November. The California native moved to Nashville after graduating high school to focus on music.

According to Hollywood Life, he began writing music at age 12. Not long after making his way to Nashville, Pardi signed with Capital Nashville records. To date, he has released two studio albums.

In 2010, Pardi opened for Dierks Bentley. He’s also opened for acts like Alan Jackson, and headlied an 18-show tour with Brother’s Osbourne in 2015. The singer just wrapped up Miranda Lambert’s 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which he opened from November 10, 2017 until March 24, 2018.