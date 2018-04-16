Karen Fairchild & Jimi Westbrook: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Little Big Town has been one of the hottest names in country music for years now, but fans are still behind on the dynamics of its four group members. Some may not even be aware that two of them are married.

That’s right. Karen Fairchild, 48, and Jimi Westbrook, 46, have been happily married since 2006.

Here’s what you need to know about them:

1. Fairchild Divorced Her First Husband Shortly After the Release of Their Debut Album

Little Big Town formed in 2002.

Both Phillip Sweet and Karen Fairchild got divorced in the early years of the band’s career. In 2005, Kimberly Schlapman’s husband, Steven Roads, passed away suddenly. Roads was also the group’s lawyer.

2. Karen & Jimi Married in 2006 in Nashville

3. They Have One Son Together

Karen and Jimi welcomed their son, Elijah Dylan Westbrook, into the world on March 5, 2010.

Karen posts many pictures of her hubby and son on her Instagram page, which you can check out here.

In December 2016, they added another member to their family: a dog named Honey.

Honey Westbrook. 😘 A post shared by Karen Fairchild (@karenfairchild) on Nov 28, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

4. Fairchild Has Described Jimi as Her Soulmate

Date night in Rome. Magnifico! 🍷❤️😍 A post shared by jimiwestbrook (@jimiwestbrook) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Speaking to US Magazine in 2010, Fairchild said of her marriage, “It is amazing. Jimi is my soulmate… I knew there was a deep connection there, but once you decide to be together, you find even more, and then to have a child together is a beautiful, beautiful thing for us to share and a dream come true.”

Jimi seconded those feelings in an interview with Great American Country, saying, “I think there was always something underlying there that we were trying to ignore… Then when the opportunity came, when all of us ended up single at the same time … those feelings, you were able to come out with them finally. It was like, ‘We’re single. Let’s get together.’”

5. They Tragically Lost Jimi’s Sister in 2015

In 2015, Jimi and Karen lost Jimi’s sister, Joyce Marie Westbrook Morgan, to cancer.

Jimi took to social media with a post about her passing.

“I want to tell you about my sister Joyce. One of the funniest people I’ve ever known. She was so full of life and light and if you were around her, chances are, you were laughing. She had one of the prettiest faces you’ll ever lay eyes on. When she walked into a room you couldn’t help but notice her,” he wrote.