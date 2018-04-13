‘Lost in Space’: Original Cast of Characters vs. the New 2018 Netflix Cast

Netflix is releasing a new, stunning Lost in Space series for 2018. This new series will no doubt bring back fond memories of the original, even though the plot is strikingly different. Here’s a look at the cast in the new series, as compared to the cast in the original

Toby Stephens plays John Robinson, the expedition commander. He’s a military veteran who knows what it takes to survive. Stephens is well known for his role on Black Sails as Captan First. His other credits include And Then There Were None (Edward Armstrong), Vexed (DI Jack Armstrong), All Things to All Men, Inspector Lewis, Strike Back, Robin Hood TV series (Prince John), Jane Eyre (Rochester), Wired (Crawford Hill), Cambridge Spies, Perfect Strangers mini series (Charles), and much more.

In the original series, Guy Williams played John Robinson. Lost in Space was his last series, according to IMDB. He also starred in Bonanza, Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color, The Prince and the Pauper, Zorro, Men of Annapolis, Highway Patrol, and much more. One of his last TV appearances in the U.S. was on Family Feud in 1976. He retired to Argentina and lived in Buenos Aires. He died in April 1989 at the age of 65 from a brain aneurysm.

Molly Parker plays Maureen Robinson, the mother and a brilliant aerospace engineer. She’s the one who spearheads the family’s trip to space, for a chance at a better life in the region of Alpha Centauri. Parker, born in 1972, is known for many roles. She recently appeared on House of Cards as Jackie, and her other credits include Wormwood (Alice), Goliath (Callie), The Firm (Abby), Dexter (Lisa), Shattered (Ellie), Swingtown (Susan), Deadwood (Alma), Twitch City (Hope), Titanic mini-series (Lulu Foley), Neon Rider, and much more.

In the original series, June Lockhart played Maureen Robinson. She had many memorable roles outside the series, including Lassie, Petticoat Junction, and later appeared on shows like Las Vegas, Cold Case, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Drew Carey Show. She also had roles on Beverly Hills 90210, 7th Heaven, Step by Step, Babylon 5, Full House, and more. She won a Tony Award, the Donaldson Award, the Theatre World Award, and the Associated Press citation for Woman of the Year for Drama. She was also a Broadway star. In 2016, she starred on The Remake.

Ignacio Serricchio plays Don West (many fans remember Matt LeBlanc in that role for the movie.) In this series, West is a rougher character who works as a blue collar contractor, traveling between the Alpha Centauri region and Earth. He makes extra money as a smuggler and never had any intention of actually joining the colony or crash landing on a planet. Serricchio is known for numerous roles on TV and film. His credits include Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Paul), Bones (Rodolfo), Zoe Ever After (Miguel), Scorpion (Alfonso), Witches of East End (Tommy Cole), The Bay (Manny), Bad Ass 2, The Young and the Restless (Det. Alex Chavez), CSI, The Finder, Covert Affairs, Privileged (Louis), Ghost Whisperer (Gabriel), General Hospital (Diego), and more.

Don West is a very different character this time around. In the original series — and in the movie — he was a highly skilled pilot. The writers this time around decided to approach West from a different angle, and it really works. We get a bit of a Han Solo vibe from him at times, but they also bring in the comedic moments that the original series got from Dr. Smith. However, Don West’s comedy is much better and doesn’t rely on a lot of corny jokes to get by.

In the original series, Don West was played by Mark Goddard. After the series, he had many recurring roles on soap operas, including One Life to Live, The Doctors, and General Hospital. Interestingly, the current actor playing Don is also known for his role on soap operas, including General Hospital. He served as a special-education teacher for 20 years in Massachusetts.

If you remember from the original series, Judy Robinson and Don West really hit off and were quite close. In fact, the plans for the original series intended the two actors to have a romantic relationship, but the addition of John Harris ended up turning most of the plot lines over to him, Pop Entertainment reported. So the characters’ romance never got very far.

In this new series, it’s really not clear if a romance might be pursued or if it will be more of an older brother/younger sister type of scenario. The actress who plays Judy, Taylor Russell, was born in 1994. The actor who plays Don West was born in 1982. So it’s not completely outside the realm of speculation that there might be a romance (they’re 12 years apart in real life), but the age difference seems pretty noticeable on screen.

Taylor Russell is Judy Robinson, the oldest child of John and Maureen. She’s pretty much a prodigy and the closest thing to a doctor that they’ve got. Russell is perfect for the role, since she is well known for her role in another sci-fi series, Evelyn on Falling Skies. She also starred on Lifetime’s Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story, playing Lark Voorhies. Her other credits include The Maze, Before I Fall, Dead of Night, Dead of Summer, Strange Empire (Cassie), and more.

In the original series, Marta Kristen played Judy Robinson. She also starred in Leave it to Beaver and My Three Sons. After the series, she was in TV commercials and many other TV shows, and often would stop by sci-fi conventions. Her other appearances included Murphy Brown, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Trapper John MD, Fame, Remington Steele, and more. Today, she’s still married to Kevin Kane, an attorney she met in 1974. She puts her own family ahead of her career.

Minda Sundwall is Penny Robinson, the red-headed daughter of John and Maureen. Mina’s previous credits include Maggie’s Plan, Freeheld, Law & Order: SVU, A Good Marriage, Celebrity Ghost Stories, and a series of short films. She was born and raised in New York City and is half Swedish, half Italian.

In the original series, Angela Cartwright played Penny Robinson. She was known for her role in The Sound of Music as Brigitta Von Trapp. Now she’s left show biz and is pursuing interests like art, photography, and her own line of clothing and jewelry. She made a cameo appearance as a reporter in the Lost in Space movie.

Maxwell Jenkins plays the coveted role of Will Robinson, the youngest son. And yes, we do get to hear “Danger Will Robinson!” Jenkins began performing acrobatics in the circus with his family’s company. His better known roles include Sense8 (where he played a young Will), Betrayal (Oliver), and Chicago Fire (J.J.) Jenkins is 12.

In the original series, Bill Mumy played Will Robinson. He’s been on more than 400 TV shows since and written for Marvel Comics. His credits include Bravest Warriors (Ralph Waldo Pickle Chips), The Loud House, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Ben 10, Crossing Jordan, Babylon 5 (Lennier), Star Trek Deep Space Nine, The Weird Al Show, Superboy, adn more. The prolific actor will make a cameo somewhere in the Netflix series. Can you spot him?

Parker Posey is Dr. Smith. You’ve gotta love how Netflix changed her character’s gender, a la Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica. She’s a very different kind of character than the original Smith, and she has a different but very shady background. She’s a master manipulator who’s always trying to turn things to her advantage, regardless of what happens to other people around her. As for Posey, well she’s a very well known actor. Her previous credits include Search Party, Skylanders Academy, Granite Flats (Alice White), Louie (Liz), New Girl, The Good Wife (Vanessa), The Big C, The Return of Jezebel James, Boston Legal, Superman Returns (Kitty), Frankenstein, Will & Grace, Further Tales of the City, Josie and the Pussy Cats, Best in Show, Scream 3, Tales of the City, As the World Turns (Tess), and much more.

In the original series, Dr. Smith was Dr. Zachary Smith, played by the very talented Jonathan Harris. Harris passed away in 2002 at the age of 87 from a blood clot in his heart. His many credits included Toy Story 2, A Bug’s Life, The Angry Beavers, Spider-Man, Freakazoid!, The Mask, The Twisted Tales of Felix the Cat, Darkwing Duck, Paddington Bear, Foofur, Fantasy Island, the original Battlestar Galactica (Lucifer), Space Academy, Ark II, and more. In the original series, his character was an enemy agent who sabotaged their flight on Jupiter 2 by sabotaging their robot, but he accidentally ended up stranded on the ship himself. He was a pretty dark character at first, but later on in the original series the show started using him more for comedic relief. (Dr. Smith was also a male character in the movie, and also played the role of a spy who accidentally ended up on the ship after sabotaging it.)

What do you think of the new cast of Lost in Space? Let us know in the comments below.