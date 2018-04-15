Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Stapleton is leading the pack tonight with eight nominations at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards. If past awards shows are any indication, Stapleton will likely attend tonight’s ceremony with his wife of elven years, Morgane Stapleton.

The pair has been inseparable since meeting in 2003; they have a family together, sing together, and tour together. Interested in learning more about Morgane Stapleton?

Read on:

1. They Met in 2003

My love… 📷 by @andybarron A post shared by Morgane Stapleton (@morganwithane) on Jun 25, 2016 at 9:06pm PDT

Chris and Morgane met in 2003. They tied the knot after four years, in 2007.

According to The Washington Post, they were both working in Nashville in 2003 as songwriters. Morgane had a friend who worked with Chris, and would often spend time with the friend, waiting for Chris to show up.

Morgane tells the outlet, “We’d hear the jingle of his keys as he walked down the hall, and we knew he was coming to play us whatever new song he had written,” Morgane said. “Eventually he asked me to write a song with him, and that ended up being our first date. We didn’t get much writing done that night.”

2. She Is Currently Pregnant with Twins

The Stapleton family is about to get much bigger, as Morgane is currently pregnant with twins. The news was revealed in late October via Morgane’s Instagram. She captioned the picture, “4 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round.”

Chris found the news quite amusing. He told Today’s Willie Geist in December, “I think I laughed for about 20 minutes straight when they told us. I was just shocked… I didn’t know what else to do. … I was in shock. Shocked is the only word,” he said.

The couple currently has two children: a boy and a girl, ages six and eight, respectively. They have chosen to keep their children’s names quiet.

3. She Is His Backup Singer

Morgane is extremely integral to Chris’s music career. Not only does she perform with him on stage, but she picked most of the songs on his debut solo album Traveller.

In an interview with CBS News in 2017, Chris said, “Well, she’s my partner in life and in business, and on stage, in every possible way, shape and form… She believes in me more than I do a lot of times.”

Luckily, Morgane is able to keep up with Chris, who says they sometimes don’t even figure out the harmonies before hitting the stage. “She knows all my tricks, so it’s not hard for her to catch on to whatever I’m doing pretty much all the time, both vocally and in life. So, she’s kind of got me down. It’s not really a discussion. It’s just like, ‘I’m singing.’ She’s like, ‘What are you singing? OK, I got you.’”

4. Chris Describes Her as the ‘Voice of Reason’

Speaking about his wife, Chris tells Rare Country, “Make no mistake, they’re always all over everything… She’s my Jiminy Cricket in a lot of ways. She’s the voice of reason because I’m not always reasonable.”

Fans listening to From a Room: Volume 2, will hear Morgane on the album’s backup vocals. Chris explains to the outlet, “She’s been known to make me change keys on something… She’ll be like, ‘Sing higher.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ I get lazy on keys sometimes. I’ll key it lower. That way I can sing it lower live. She won’t let me get lazy on stuff like that. She knows when I’m doing it, and nobody else does.”

5. Chris Wrote the Song ‘Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore’ While Morgane Was Getting Ready for a Date

While waiting for Morgane to get ready for a date, Chris wrote the song “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore”. It took him just 10 to 15 minutes.

Morgane says, “I had to take time to gain my composure after he played it for me. He was like, ‘Well, I think I wrote a song. Tell me what you think.’ And it was ‘Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore,’ which is on ‘Traveller.’ It slayed me. It was incredible. I said, ‘How did you do that?’”

She explains that Chris is almost always thinking about music or a song idea. “He never has a blank page. It’s always full of half written … or a line or a melody or a guitar riff or something. The page is never blank. I’m speaking for you, but I think I know you that well.”