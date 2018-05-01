Tonya Harding Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Tonya Harding will be strutting her stuff our TV screens for an all-new season of Dancing With the Stars. Harding rose to fame last year with the biopic film I, Tonya, in which she was portrayed by Margot Robbie.

Now, she’s ready to show that she’s still got those athletic chops that made her an Olympic athlete.

But what about Harding’s net worth? Did she make any money off the film? Was she compensated at all for her medals?

Read on to find out.

1. She Has an Estimated Net Worth of $30,000

Tonya Harding was born in Portland, Oregon, on November 12, 1970.

She began skating at the ripe age 3. As a teenager, Harding dropped out of high school to focus on skating, which she had continued to practice.

She began skating competitively in the 1980s and in 1986, she placed sixth at the US Figure Skating Championships. Harding placed fourth in the 1992 Winter Olympics. One year later, she was unable to qualify for the World Championship team.

In 1994, Harding was part of the Olympic team in Lillehammer, Norway. One of her fellow competitors, Nancy Kerrigan, was attacked on January 6, 1994 after practicing in Detroit, Michigan. A man named Shane Stant was responsible for the attack. It was later revealed that Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and her bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt, hired him to hurt Kerrigan so she would not be able to compete in the Olympic Games.

At the Olympics, which both Kerrigan and Harding attended, Kerrigan finished second behind Oksana Baiul. Harding finished eighth. Kerrigan was just 24 at the time.

2. She Was Fined Was $160,000 from the Kerrigan Incident

According to an updated New York Times article, Harding pleaded guilty to “conspiring to hinder prosecution in the attack on Nancy Kerrigan.” She was placed on three years probation, had to do 500 hours of community service, and paid a fine of $160,000. As depicted in the film, I, Tonya, she was also barred from all amateur skating competitions.

In an ABC News special, Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story, Harding was asked if she had ever apologized to Nancy Kerrigan. She said that she had done so “multiple times”.

In March, the Washington Post interviewed reporters who had covered the debacle in 1994. A semi-retired New York Times correspondent told the Post, “The locals TV crews and the tabloids needed to see her every day… So they would do all kinds of things like flatten her tires and call the apartment and say, ‘You should know this, but your tires are flat.’ She would come out in cutoff shorts and they’d all get their pictures of her and then she’d run back inside.”

3. She Appeared on Fox’s Celebrity Boxing in 2002

In 2002, Harding appeared on Fox’s Celebrity Boxing against Paula Jones. She subsequently led a brief career as a professional boxer under the name “America’s Bad Girl.” She made her official boxing debut in February 22, 2003.

In 2004, Harding lost a match on a pay-per-view special and retired.

In total, Harding had three wins and three losses over the course of her boxing career. She has also been able to pull in some money from other means. An interview with Inside Edition in 1994, according to Newsweek, she was paid $600,000.

4. She Lives in Rural Washington with Her Husband

Harding is currently married to a man named Joseph Jens price, whom NBC News describes as a “blue collar-type guy”. The two live in Oregon with their one son, Gordon. According to The New York Times, the two met at a restaurant in Washington. Harding tells the Times, “I’m going, damn, he’s got beautiful eyes. I mean the eyes are the center to your soul, O.K.? You might have a nice butt, but I want to see the eyes.”

What’s more is that Harding proposed to Price. The New York Times writes that she proposed to him within “weeks” of meeting him.

The outlet writes, “She had never met anyone so gentle or kind; she had never known a man to just love her, not for her skating abilities or for what she might potentially become, but for her.”

5. She Received $1,500 for Handing Away Rights to Her Story

A 2018 article in the New York Post reveals that Harding was paid only $1,500 for the rights to her life. Luckily, she was thanked at the Golden Globes by winner Allison Janney.

Today, Harding remains a controversial figure. In 2018, Johnny Weir told TMZ, “She did a horrible, horrible thing… She’s a pariah in our sport and she shouldn’t be forgiven for basically, possibly having the opportunity of ruining somebody’s life.”

And did she make anything on Dancing With the Stars? According to Good House Keeping, she received a total sum of $125,000 for signing on to DWTS, and receives even more for appearing in subsequent episodes.