Best Tristan Thompson Cheating Memes & Jokes

Over the past 24 hours, the social media world has witnessed one of the biggest celebrity stories of the year. Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. Photos and videos of Thompson out and about with other women (yes, plural) have surfaced, thanks to sites like TMZ and the Daily Mail.

The video posted by the Daily Mail was the first one to surface. It was taken via cell phone over the weekend by an onlooker at PH-D Lounge in New York City. The video shows Thompson at the rooftop club, talking to a brunette woman. At one point, Thompson leans in and appears to kiss the woman, though it is not completely clear if the two locked lips due to the camera angle.

A short while later, The Shade Room posted photos of Thompson outside of his hotel (the Four Seasons) in New York, walking in with a brunette, who looked like the same girl from PH-D Lounge. The New York Post’s Page Six later identified the woman as Instagram model Lani Blair. Blair has since made her Instagram private and has not confirmed nor denied if she was with Thompson over the weekend. Sources told Page Six that Blair spent the weekend with Thompson.

“She and Tristan apparently spent a lot of time together this past weekend,” the source said.

Next, a video was posted by TMZ. The black and white video, apparently from a surveillance camera, was reportedly taken in October 2017 at a hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C. At the time, Thompson was in town with the Cavaliers, getting set to face the Wizards. The video shows Thompson sitting on a couch with three women, getting fairly touchy and feely with them. Thompson appears to be kissing one of the women at the beginning of the video. Then, he can be seen burying his face in the bosom of a second woman, who was sitting next to him. Next, Thompson is seen grabbing himself. One of the women then grabs him inappropriately. All of the women in the video were laughing and high-fiving one another.

As most people know, Kardashian is expecting her first child. She is due to welcome a baby girl this month. Kardashian has made Cleveland her home and is expected to give birth there, according to Us Weekly. Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have responded to this story.

Not long after Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian, social media users started posting tons of memes and jokes about him. Many have been calling him “Third Trimester Tristan Thompson” as it’s believed that he left his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, in her third trimester, when he met Kardashian. This has been denied, however, and it has been said that Thompson and Craig broke up before she found out she was expecting his child.

Based on the videos that have been circulating online, it seems as though Thompson will have a much more difficult time digging himself out of the current hole that he is in.

You can read some of the best ones below.

