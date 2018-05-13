’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Episode 6: Did the Writers Retcon Zach’s Story?

The new season of 13 Reasons Why has just premiered on Netflix, and fans are already debating a big changed that happened in Episode 6 of Season 2. The majority of this episode was narrated by Zach in the form of his courtroom testimony. But there’s one part of his testimony that fans are debating quite a bit. Does this new storyline make any sense or was it possibly a retcon that really created a plot hole? Read on for details and then let us know your thoughts in the comments below. This post has major spoilers for Season 2 Episode 6 of 13 Reasons Why.

We thought we knew Hannah’s story. We always know she was an unreliable narrator, but not quite this unreliable. In Episode 6, Zach’s testimony revealed that he and Hannah had a romantic relationship. They slept together multiple times and were pretty much the perfect couple during the summer between Hannah’s sophomore and junior year.

A lot of fans are pretty confused by this revelation. Was this just a retcon? (In case you’re wondering, the definition of a retcon is “a piece of new information that imposes a different interpretation on previously described events, typically used to facilitate a dramatic plot shift or account for an inconsistency.” From that definition, there’s probably no doubt that this is a retcon. This definitely did introduce new information that imposes a different interpretation of Hannah’s story.

But the other retcon definitions are a less forgiving. The more popular understanding of a retcon is something that shoehorns in a new plot device, whether or not it makes sense with past seasons (and often introducing some pretty big inconsistencies that create plot holes.) From that perspective, the jury is still out.

Many fans love Hannah and Zach together. They hate how it ended, and how Zach pretty much threw her away for his jerky friends who weren’t worth keeping anyway. (Hannah is definitely more valuable than Bryce, who rapes his female peers.) But when they were together, they just worked. And now fans are debating whether or not she would have been better with Zach or with Clay.

But was this plot twist even planned last season? Probably not, since much of last season was based on a book and now they can go in whatever direction they want. But whether or not it was planned, does it make sense? Fans are divided on this.

Arguments against the new storyline making sense:

Some fans insist that it just doesn’t make sense at all. They say that Season 1 mentioned she was a virgin when Bryce raped her, for example, so this must create a plot hole. (That’s actually debated. She did say that Justin was her first kiss, and within the context of the storyline we were given no reason to believe that she had slept with anyone by the time Bryce raped her. We know that after the photo of Justin circulated, she was called a slut, even though she had never slept with anyone.) It doesn’t really matter, ultimately, whether or not Hannah was a virgin when she was raped. Some fans are just concerned this might be an inconsistency with the Season 1 storyline.

Fans also are saying it just doesn’t make a lot of sense in the context of the rest of the storyline. Wouldn’t Hannah have mentioned her relationship with Zach and how badly it ended as a “reason” on her tapes, rather than Zach’s stealing her compliments and not reading or responding to her note? He stole her compliments before their relationship, so why would she mention something she had supposedly forgiven him for doing?

They also say it doesn’t make sense that she would freak out when Clay kissed her, after she already had a relationship with Zach.

Arguments for the new storyline making sense:

But other fans say the new Zach storyline actually fits in perfectly and explains things that appeared to be plot holes in Season 1. Zach’s story never really seemed to fit in with the rest of Hannah’s tapes. He stole her compliments and then never responded to the letter she left for him. How was that really enough to get him on the tapes? During Season 1, fans complained that it didn’t make sense. Now it does. Perhaps Hannah always wanted to keep her relationship with Zach “just between them,” just like he had suggested, and that included not mentioning it in the tapes. She knew that he would know, and that was what mattered.

If she considered Zach’s ignoring of her a big betrayal, it might also explain why she freaked out when Clay kissed her. She was betrayed by someone she thought was nice and caring, and no longer believed that he ever cared for her. That could make anyone, especially a teenager, incredibly gun shy about starting another relationship with someone they trust.

It also makes her tragedy even that sadder. Think about some of the times Zach’s friends mistreated Hannah, after they dated, and how he never stood up for her. That must have been heart-wrenching for her.

What do you think? Does it make sense? Let us know in the comments below.