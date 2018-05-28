Arie Luyendyk Jr & Lauren Burnham Still Together & Wedding Date Is Set

Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette hits ABC and her ex Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be watching with his fiance Lauren Burnham, according to People. Luyendyk even said that, “I’m actually pretty curious to see what her guys are like!”

On behalf of himself and Burnham, Luyendyk also told People, “We wish her the best of luck. We’re really excited to see how her journey unfolds. I know that we’re announcing our wedding really close to her premiere, but I think we wanted to do it now because we didn’t want to have our announcement happen during her season, out of respect for her. I know that she’s happily engaged and we’re really happy for her.”

In recent weeks, Luyendyk and Burnham revealed on The View that they have set a wedding date. The two will wed at the Haiku Mill in Maui, on January 12, 2019. And, Burnham has already moved to her future hubby’s hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. Burnham has already gone dress shopping at Kleinfeld’s in New York City and the venue is booked. Luyendyk told People that, “We were driving across the country, and during the drive we were looking up different venues online. This one just kept jumping out at us. It was something that both of us really thought was so beautiful. And it’s not your typical Hawaii wedding — if you look at the venue, it’s very old-world and looks very European with sort of a tropical twist. It’s exactly what we pictured as an ideal wedding venue. We kept thinking about different options and Haiku Mill just kept coming up, so we got a date there and we’re really excited.”

On The Bachelor 2018, Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin and rejected Burnham on the finale episode. He then was shown breaking up with fiancee Kufrin after just two months of being engaged. He told her that all he could think about was runner-up Burnham and that he was in love with her. Luyendyk told Kufrin he wanted to break off their engagement, in hopes of winning Burnham back. It was also revealed that Luyendyk had reconnected with Burnham a bit, after filming had ended. As far as Kufrin seemed to know, the purpose of him speaking to Burnham was for some kind of closure. Unfortunately for Kufrin, Luyendyk believed he had made a mistake in his choosing Kufrin as his future wife. Luyendyk ended up proposing to Burnham on the live After the Final Rose Special, just before Kufrin was named the 2018 star of The Bachelorette.

Burnham had actually met Luyendyk before he became the star of The Bachelor. According to Us Weekly, a source said, “Lauren met Arie a long time ago for like 10 minutes at a race in Dallas and they took a photo together. She showed him the picture the first night at the mansion and he was like, ‘Oh my gosh I remember you!’ Lauren and her friends went to the races because her friend was watching another guy. They went into the pits and took some photos with Arie and [joked] around with him. They laughed and talked for a few minutes.” So, the two reportedly knew each other before filming even began.

Recently, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how Bachelor Nation has had to recover from Luyendyk and Kufrin’s brutal break up. He also weighed in on where Luyendyk is today with Burnham, how Kufrin has gotten over the situation and he also said America should just leave Luyendyk alone. He explained, “We’ve all been Becca. Many of us have been Arie — when you have to break up with somebody you care about and maybe you did it really poorly like he did. But I think a lot of people relate to Becca and some people haven’t let go of that. I will say this, Arie and Lauren are good. Becca’s good. I’m not asking you to forget and just flush it all down, but maybe move on like Becca has. Becca’s okay. So, I think it’s all okay for all of us to move on. Let Arie and Lauren be. They’re happy. They just got a house together. They’re in love.”

Harrison also dissed Luyendyk, saying, “Even I say he was a knucklehead. He made some really dumb decisions. He didn’t perform as perfectly as he probably would’ve liked. If he could go back, he’d probably fix some things. But he and Lauren are in love and at the end of the day, the most important thing is that he’s with the girl he should be with and Becca’s good … She is over Arie for sure, but she takes those lessons and what happened into this season.”