Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When Amy Schumer married her husband Chris Fischer just a few months after dating, fans were surprised, but People reported that Schumer was friends with Fischer for about six months before they began a romantic relationship. Schumer admitted to Howard Stern that once the two connected, “I got that feeling where all the blood goes to all the places. It just changed.” The couple married on February 13, 2018, in Malibu, California, in a private ceremony. Schumer confirmed the news of her nuptials on Instagram.

So, who is the man that won the comedian’s heart in such a short time? Get to know Chris Fischer in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Amy Schumer’s Manager Used to Date Her Husband

In April 2018, Page Six reported that Amy Schumer cut ties with her longtime manager and PR rep, Carrie Byalick. Daily Mail reported that Byalick and Fischer briefly dated in 2007. Some sources told the Daily Mail that it was “just time” that Schumer and Byalick parted ways, while others said issues arose from Byalick and Fischer’s past together. The Daily Mail also reported that Byalick had not been invited to Schumer and Fischer’s nuptials just two months prior to their parting ways.

The Cut reported that Fischer actually proposed to Schumer in bed. She was asleep with a face mask on and ear buds in when Fischer woke her up with a ring, saying, “I got you this.” It was not the traditional, get down on one knee, proposal.

Though Schumer’s getting married may seem a bit quick to some, she told Joy Behar on The View that she’s not impulsive and that, “We have known each other for about a year now and we’ve been living together already for six months. So you know it’s not a long courtship but it’s not like we had a great weekend in Vegas and threw in the towel.” She said that prior to meeting Fischer, she was determined not to settle. According to People, Schumer said she definitely met “the one”.

2. Chris Fischer Is an Award-Winning Chef

Chris Fischer is a chef, who has worked at the restaurant Beach Plum, as well as The Covington Restaurant, according to The Huffington Post. Beach Plum is reportedly a favorite spot of the Obamas. The Beach Plum Inn is actually a hotel as well as a restaurant. It features breakfast and pop-up dinners.

As for The Covington Restaurant and Bar, it is open seasonally. Items on the menu have included dishes such as Black Sea Bass Ceviche, handmade pastas, and a Rohan Duck Breast. In addition to working in Martha’s Vineyard, Fine Dining Lovers has reported that he has also worked at Babbo in New York City, as well as The River Café and Bread and Wine in London.

In addition to being an esteemed chef, Fischer is also an author, who wrote the James Beard Award-winning “The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard”. Fine Dining Lovers has described Fischer as a chef turned farmer and writer.

3. Fischer Is the Brother of Schumer’s Personal Assistant

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Couples often are introduced through mutual friends and this was the case with Schumer and Fischer. ABC News previously reported that Fischer is actually the brother of Schumer’s personal assistant, Molly. While on a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, Molly reportedly suggested Fisher come to Schumer’s vacation spot to cook for her, since he’s a chef.

ABC reported that Molly gave the couple her blessing and they moved forward in a relationship. Fischer and Schumer were only dating a few months when Fischer proposed. The couple then married in a secret ceremony. On social media, Schumer asked that anyone planning on sending gifts, donate to the gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety instead.

ABC News reported that Schumer only took a few days to plan her wedding, which included picking out her dress. The couple didn’t send out invitations. Instead, Schumer sent text messages to family and friends, writing, “I’m getting married on Tuesday. I hope you can come.” According to People, some of the A-listers in attendance included Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Larry David. Lawrence gave a toast at the wedding reception.

4. Amy Schumer Dated Ben Hanisch Before Marrying Fischer

Prior to getting together with Fischer, Schumer dated Chicago furniture designer Ben Hanisch, who went on to date artist Janine Doherty, according to People. After Schumer and Hanisch broke up in 2017, the two appeared to be on good terms, as Schumer thanked Hanisch for new patio furniture on Instagram.

During the couple’s relationship, the two were not shy about posting photos and messages on social media. For their one-year anniversary, Us Weekly reported that Hanisch wrote, “A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her.”

Schumer even dished on her sex life with Hanisch on Howard Stern’s show. In 2016, she joked that, “We love having sex with each other, but there’s no performing. He’s so sweet. When it comes to sex, I lay there like I’m going to get a CT scan so I’m not pleasing anyone.” According to Today, Schumer and Hanisch met on a dating app in late 2015.

5. Chris Fischer’s Family Owns Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard

@robandlindsayweddings A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:53am PST

Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, where he and his family grew up. According to the Huffington Post, he recently opened up Beetlebung Farm Market and he plans to open a restaurant there as well. He reportedly told Boston Magazine that, “After years of working for other people, my intuition is, ‘I’m doing this on my own terms.’ You can create a destination restaurant anywhere.”

At Beetlebung Farm, Fischer practices human scale agriculture. When talking about his practices and how he has evolved from a chef to a farmer, Fischer told Fine Dining Lovers that, “I think I’m more of a cook that farms because the cooking supports my farming habit. I’ve worked, I’ve cooked for a living and been a private chef, I’ve run restaurants, I’ve done consulting and that always supports whatever my farming habit is that year. Every year, the farm is different … But the year before I was promoting my cookbook and running a restaurant, I was just growing herbs, basically for the restaurant. My farming practices change every year based on what I’m doing and what I’m interested in.”

Fischer, who seems to be well-educated in his craft, also admits to being quite insecure. He explained to Fine Dining Lovers that, “I feel like most successful people I know are inherently insecure; I suffer from that with everything that I do … When I‘m writing I worry I’m not spending enough time cooking or farming. I don’t know if I’m projecting it or if it’s true, but, because I farm, I feel like I must prove myself as a chef repeatedly because I do these other things.”