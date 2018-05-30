David Leyes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The internet was set ablaze on Tuesday night when rapper Pusha-T released the Drake diss “Adodnis Freestyle”. The diss was a response to Drake’s previously released track “Duppy Freestyle”, and has received attention for a number of reasons, including the allegations that Drake fathered a child with former porn actress Sophie Brussaux.

Perhaps the most shocking element of Pusha’s rollout, however, was the artwork for “Adodnis Freestyle”, which show Drake smiling in blackface and wearing a Jim Crow t-shirt. The controversy surrounding the photo has taken on a life of its own, with many wondering how the photo remained hidden for so long and how the David Leyes photoshoot from which it originated came to be in the first place.

Listen to the song and check out the artwork below:

Here’s what you need to know about the blackface photo and its photographer, David Leyes:

1. Leyes Is A Professional Photographer Based In Toronto

According to Leyes’ Facebook, he is a professional photographer who attended a number of different schools, including Dawson College in Montreal and Sheridan College, which he graduated from in 1988. He maintains several different outlets to showcase his work, among which include a Tumblr page, a blogspot, and Instagram, which is currently set to private access only. The photography displayed on these sites vary from performance stills of bands like Barenaked Ladies to headshots of internationally recognized performers like Willem Dafoe, Tracy Spiridakos and Chris Hemsworth.

Leyes has also been a guest speaker at Lambton College in Ontario, an honor which he performed most recently in March. The Lambton College blog reported on the event, writing that Leyes “energetic and entertaining with his funny behind-the-scenes stories.” The site summarized Leyes’s visit by writing ” the students from Lambton College and the photographers all around Sarnia really appreciated David Leyes for giving his time to talk about his photography.”

Leyes’ professional website states that he currently lives in Toronto and is married and has one son named Leo, who sometimes poses for him in his photos. You can see a collection of photos with Leo on Leyes’ Facebook page.

2. A Toronto Singer Penned A Song Called ‘The David Leyes Song’ In His Honor

Toronto singer Nate Mills, who has released over a dozen projects on his BandCamp page, released a song titled “The David Leyes Song” in 2014. As Mills writes in the liner notes for the song, it was inspired by his friendship with Leyes, and was penned to commemorate the photographer’s 50th birthday. The first verse, which you can read in its entirety below, paints Leyes as a charming and likable character:

Dave’s the kinda guy everybody wants to know,

Energetic, charismatic and he’ll come and shoot your show

He’s a man about town and a man who knows style

He comes off a little gay but has a wife and a child

Such a sweet guy, gives you the shirt off his back

You know he’s drinking smoothies and he only drives Cadillac

He gets super pumped but he takes it Super SlowTM

In Kincardine for the weekend trying to eat more paleo

You can read the rest of the lyrics here.

3. Leyes Has Worked As A Still Photographer On Several TV Shows & Albums

Leyes’ professional resume includes stints as a featured photographer on several popular shows including, CBC’s The Big Decision, The W Network’s Undercover Boss, and various promotional spots for The Food Network and Fashion Television. In the music industry, he’s done album photography for the aforementioned Barenaked Ladies, Cher, Ben Folds, Avril Lavigne, Justin Rutledge, Blue Rodeo, and Colm Wilkinson.

Appearing on The Bill King Show in 2016, Leyes recounted the experience that made him want to pursue a career in photography. He told the host that he attended a concert by The Who in 1985 and snapped photos on his own time. “I snuck my camera into The Who,” he said, “I got great results and I started selling them [the photos] at school.” Leyes explained that he was “Interested in photography at time”, but was very inexperienced at the time, and was quite literally learning on the job.

Leyes continues to be a huge fan of music and its related photography, having snapped additional photos of The Who, B.B. King and The Rolling Stones among countless others.

4. He Says The Blackface In The Photo Was Drake’s Idea

Photos by David Leyes, he claims they were Drake's idea and he is proud of them.https://t.co/nolc93wZnW pic.twitter.com/uGywrkTsCM — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) May 30, 2018

Though Leyes has set his Instagram to private, he has responded to fans who have flooded his comment section with questions pertaining to the Drake photo. Screenshots of these conversations have made their way on Twitter, and revealed that the idea of wearing blackface was Drake’s. One user wrote “You know why we here bro… put the pic up”, to which Leyes responded by saying “Ask Drake, I captured his idea.”

Another user points out that Leyes could have easily denied taking the photo, but Leyes defended his work, writing back “Hello no!!! For sure I took it!!! I’m proud to be part of a strong statement made by a black man about the f**ked up culture he is living in.” You can view a screenshot of the original conversation above.

Leyes subsequently tweeted Pusha-T’s manager Steven Victor asking him to take down the photo of Drake in blackface. “Hey Steven please get Push to take the Drake photo down ASAP,” he wrote. Pusha’s original tweet, which led to the discovery that Leyes took the photo in the first place, caused the photographer’s site to crash due to the heavy traffic it received.

5. His Photo Was Subsequently Taken Down From Instagram

First time this has happened to me… A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on May 29, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT

The photo was taken down shortly after Leyes’ sent his request to Pusha-T’s manager. The rapper took a screenshot of his message with Instagram and said that this was the “first time this has happened to me….”

The message from Instagram reads: “We’ve removed or disables access to content you posted on Instagram because a third party reported that that content infringes or otherwise violates their rights.”

Pusha’s original tweet read: “Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself.”