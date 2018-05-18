How Did Jeff Die on ’13 Reasons Why’?

If you’re watching 13 Reasons Why Season 2, you may need a bit of a refresher on what happened in Season 1. One of the things that really impacted the main characters on the show was Jeff’s death. No, he is not the character who attempted suicide. He was killed earlier in the season than that. Here’s a quick refresher in case you’re having trouble remembering just how that storyline went.

Jeff Atkins was a student at Liberty High and a star baseball player. Now that we’re in baseball season on the show, five months after Season 1 ended, Jeff will likely be mentioned from time to time.

He wasn’t academically gifted, so he gave girl advice to Clay in exchange for tutoring him. He was a pretty nice guy (one of the few at Liberty High.) But he died in a car accident that was partially Sheri Holland’s fault. Jeff left Jessica’s party, and he was sober. He died on his way home, and for a while everyone thought he had been drunk. But he wasn’t. Just minutes earlier, Sheri Holland was driving with Hannah in the passenger seat when she hit and knocked over a stop sign. She didn’t report it, and Jeff ultimately died when he ran the stop sign — but only because he couldn’t see it.

Apparently Sheri took everything so hard that she left school and didn’t return until the beginning of Season 2. She was also the tenth mistake listed on Hannah’s tapes. When Hannah had insisted that Sheri call the police and report knocking down the sign, Sheri freaked off and drove away, abandoning Hannah in the rain. Hannah goes to a liquor store to report the crash, but it’s too late. Jeff has already been in an accident because of the missing sign.

For a while in Season 1, Jeff was showing up in Clay’s dream sequences, sitting in the bleachers with Clay, watching Hannah. He was encouraging Clay to ask Hannah to dance, and Clay was balking at the idea. Later, we learned that in real life, Jeff was sitting next to Clay in the bleachers during the winter formal and encouraged Clay to ask Hannah to dance. Clay decided to go ahead and ask Hannah, after a lot of encouragement.

Clay was the first one who came upon the accident, finding Jeff unconscious. He called the police, but it was too late. Hannah ultimately blamed Sheri for Jeff’s death.

Jeff was one of the nicest characters on the show. He was always encouraging Clay, and he had a tendency to stick up for the little guy. Even though he was a jock, he wasn’t like Bryce’s crowd. That was why his death was so incredibly hard for the characters who had come to appreciate his good nature.