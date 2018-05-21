Janet Jackson’s Billboard Music Awards 2018 Performance

Janet Jackson has more awards she could ever even count and tonight, she was the recipient of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards’ Icon Award. With the honor, Jackson took the stage to give her first televised performance in 9 years, with her family members in the audience. From her nephew Prince Jackson, to her mother, the family love was in the room.

He performance started out in the center of the room and Jackson then made her way to the stage after commanding, “Gimme a beat.” With her back up dancers, Jackson put on a performance of her song “Nasty”. Then, of course, came her iconic dance moves, bringing a medley of songs together, including “Dammn Baby”.

Following the performance, Bruno Mars presented Jackson with her award. Upon picking up the actual award and thanking Billboard, the crowd began to chant “Janet” over and over. Jackson then went on to talk about the rise of women in the entertainment industry. Jackson recently spoke with Billboard in the same light, saying that, “Music is more alive than ever. And more relevant. We women artists — and women in general — are saying we will not be controlled, manipulated or abused. We’re determined not to fall back to those days of emotional and even physical enslavement. It’s a blessing to be alive today and join in the fight for equality among all human beings.”

Jackson is a true legend and icon. In 1974, Jackson made her television debut on The Carol Burnett Show. Then, she became a sitcom star, appearing on the show Different Strokes. Once age 16 hit, she decided to follow her own music career.