Jessica Mulroney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Mulroney is best friends with Meghan Markle. The two met a few years ago, when Markle moved to Toronto to begin working on Suits. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the two women bonded over yoga and became fast friends.

For months, Mulroney was rumored to be Markle’s maid of honor. However, the palace announced that Markle had too many close girlfriends to choose just one maid of honor. Instead, she will have several bridesmaids — one likely being Mulroney.

Mulroney is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and the couple has three children together. All three children will be a part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Has Been Helping Markle Plan Her Wedding, But Isn’t Her Maid of Honor

Although Mulroney wasn’t offered the coveted title of maid of honor for the royal wedding, she has been helping her best friend with all things wedding-related.

While the royal couple has the world at their fingertips — including event organizers and catering companies — Markle wanted to make sure that her special day had a more personal touch. For these decisions, she has enlisted Mulroney’s help.

“She is Meghan’s best friend and the person Meghan trusts with helping to plan every detail. She’s the one helping Meghan to make all the key decisions. They are on the phone daily discussing every element of the wedding, from the dress to the flowers to the canapés and the photography. Meghan is very dependent on Jessica and Jessica has been totally indispensable. She’s helped Meghan and Harry with so much already,” a source previously told Vanity Fair.

Mulroney is expected to be part of the royal wedding in some form or another. Her three children are all in the wedding party; daughter Ivy is a bridesmaid, and sons John and Brian will serve as page boys.

2. She Is Married to Canadian Television Host, Ben Mulroney

Jessica Mulroney is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney. The two got engaged in 2007 after dating for about a year. The couple tied the knot on October 30, 2008, in Montreal.

Ben is a television presenter, best known for his role as an achor on the entertainment news program, etalk. He is also a co-host on CTV’s Your Morning.

In the early 00s, Ben served as entertainment reporter on Canada AM, while writing for the Toronto Sun. In 2009, he became a radio show host, launching CHUM Radio show, etalk 20, which was broadcast in Canada. The following year, he flew to Vancouver to cover the Olympics for etalk. In 2016, he joined Your Morning, and has co-hosted with Anne-Marie Mediwake ever since.

Additionally, he is the host of Canadian Idol, and has contributed to Good Morning America and Live! With Kelly.

3. She Is a Mom of 3

Ben and Jessica Mulroney welcomed their first children — twins Brian and John — in 2010.

“Both boys are healthy and beautiful. Jessica is radiant and in great health and spirits. I am the happiest man alive,” Ben told CTV News at the time.

The couple’s daughter, Ivy, joined the family in 2013.

“Isabel Veronica Mulroney (“Ivy”) was born at 8:33 am and was 5lbs 9oz. She is as beautiful, happy and healthy as mommy who is resting well,” Ben tweeted shortly after his daughter’s arrival.

Brian, John, and Ivy make frequent appearances on their parents’ social media accounts.

On May 16, 2018, it was revealed that the siblings will all be part of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in England.

A source told etalk that it will likely be Mulroney who will keep the children in check during the ceremony.

“I think it will be down to Jessica Mulroney to probably help make sure they’re all kept in check. There will be more than one rehearsal at the chapel, more than one practice run so that all the children know exactly what they’re doing,” the source explained.

The Mulroney family touched down in London on May 16, just three days before Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

4. She Co-Founded the Shoebox Project

In addition to all her other ventures, Mulroney is also one of the co-founders of the Shoebox Project, a 501(c)(3) public charity that collects and distributes personal items to women who are homeless or at-risk thereof in the US and Canada. Each woman receives a Shoebox containing $50 worth of toiletries, cosmetics and other small luxuries they might otherwise be unable to afford, the goal of which is to “help enhance self-esteem and reduce feelings of isolation for women in crisis,” according to the organization’s website.

It began as a project her mother, Veronica Brownstein, started in Montreal. In 2011, Jessica migrated it to Toronto with her sisters-in-law, Caroline, Katy and Vanessa Mulroney. Jessica Mulroney described it as “women helping women,” to the National Post at the time.

“We decided to help one shelter and from there it was lightning in a bottle. The e-mail got passed around, women started talking to each other and we were able to support five local shelters that year,” Mulroney told CBC in 2015.

According to the Shoebox Project’s website, they delivered 400 Shoeboxes to residents of four Toronto women’s shelters in 2011. In 2016, those numbers grew to nearly 36,500 gifts to women across 252 communities.

“For women who have been displaced from their homes and estranged from their families, the holidays can be a particularly challenging time. Often, women feel disconnected from society, forgotten, and alone. Reducing the feelings of isolation and loneliness faced by women living in shelters is one of the most important outcomes of The Shoebox Project. A Shoebox gift is a powerful reminder for a woman that she has not been forgotten and that she remains a valued and respected member of her community,” the organization’s website says.

5. She’s a Fashion Stylist & Specializes in Weddings

Jessica Mulroney is a fashion stylist and specializes in weddings. The 36-year-old started off her career in public relations before transitioning to fashion. She currently serves as a stylist for Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

Given this information, it’s no surprise that Meghan Markle looked to her super talented BFF for advice on her wedding gown. In fact, a source explained that Mulroney saw the dress “several times.”

“I was told that she’s been over several times to see the dress, she was there for the first fitting and for the final fitting. I think she’s been very much a part of helping Meghan cull everything together for the evening reception and probably has helped with the outfits for the wedding party as well,” a source told Canada’s etalk.