Logan Lester, Miss Texas 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Logan Lester is competing at the Miss USA pageant tonight. The competition is fierce, and all the ladies are hoping to walk away with the crown.

Miss Texas’ Logan Lester is one of the hopefuls at tonight’s event. The 23-year-old won Miss Houston Teen USA in 2012, and now she’s ready to strut her stuff on the runway with the hopes of becoming Miss USA.

Read on to learn more about Miss Texas Logan Lester.

1. She Attended Texas A&M

Lester attended Texas A&M, graduating in 2016. During her time there, according to LinkedIn, she was part of Delta Gamma, Best Buddies, and Aggie Belles Womens Leadership.

According to Above Magazine, she graduated from Texas A&M in three years. She earned her real estate license in 2016.

Lester admits that some days are more successful than others. “Some days I’m a rock star,” she says. “Some days I epically fail.”

2. She Is a Real Estate Agent

According to LinkedIn, Lester works as a buyers specialist at Team Sansone. She has been working there since 2015. Her bio on the site reads, “Logan Lester, reigning Miss Texas USA 2018, a 23-year Houston resident, consistently provides clients world-class service. Logan has built a reputation for professionalism, attention to detail, discretion and absolute devotion to client satisfaction.”

Just hours after being crowned Miss Texas, Lester was in the office for her real estate job. Speaking to Above Mag, the leader of Team Sansone says, “She had clients to worry about and take care of… Her work ethic is on-point.”

Lester is also a member of the Houston Association of Realtors, the Texas Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

3. She Says Winning the Crown for Miss Texas Was Surreal

After winning Miss Texas, Lester said, “It was very surreal… It has been [weeks] and it still doesn’t feel real but I am honored to represent Texas, Fort Bend County and Harris County.”

Her experience winning Miss Houston Teen USA in 2012 was also surreal, but had its challenges. She explains to Merrik Medical that after winning that pageant, she “had several life milestone moments in [her] future.” She had senior prom, graduation, and was heading to college in that fall.

Luckily, by focusing on her health, fitness, and nutrition, she was able to balance everything on her plate. “It is truly humbling when you can be proud of the hard work you put into something.”

4. Her Life Motto Is ‘Because Nice Matters’

Lester tells Above Magazine, “We all look for ways to continually improve ourselves and the community we serve through the platforms we believe in.”

She says that “Because Nice Matters” was her motto during difficult years in high school when she was a victim of bullying.

Lester continues, “It’s about encouraging kindness, acceptance and inclusion… Besides my love for real estate, I have a huge passion for being a voice for others.”

For her 21st birthday, Lester and a group of friends completed “21 Acts of Kindness”, by delivering lunch bags to the homeless.

5. She Is Also a Fitness Model

Along with being a pageant queen, Lester is a fitness model. Her profile states that she began competitive cheerleading when she was very young.

“My entire life up to seventh grade revolved around the team practices and private lessons. I grew to love the workouts my coaches would put us through and I loved how long and lean my muscles looked from all of the tumbling and stunting.”

She continues, “Fitness modeling has slowly opened so many doors for me.” According to Merrikh Medical, Lester is 5’8″ and weighs 115lb.