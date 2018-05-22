Miss USA 2018 Pageant: Top 15 Contestants Revealed LIVE

It’s the 2018 Miss USA Pageant and 51 contestants are hoping to win the crown. Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa, who is a previous Miss Teen USA, co-host tonight’s 2018 Miss USA Pageant. Nick Lachey is pulling double duty as both a host and a performer, singing with his group 98 Degrees during the competition. But, let’s get down to what you’re really interested in … the winners.

That’s right. It’s time to get down to the top 15 contestants. Who made it through as a semi-finalist? Read on for the live results.

Miss South Dakota

She won the at-home vote, pushing her through in the competition. Currently, she is a student and she says her father has been of great inspiration to her. She also says that her midwest values have really rung true with her over the years. She believes in hard work and determination.

Miss Georgia

Miss Georgia started the Seas of Smiles Foundation when she was just 6 years old, deciding she wanted to share her Christmas toys with the less fortunate. Today, she enjoys giving toys to children who struggle across the world.

Miss Maine

She is in the U.S. military and she decided to join the army when she was just 17 years old. She deals with the transportation of jet fuel as a sergeant and loves the opportunity it’s given her to grow as an individual.

Miss Texas Logan Lester

Miss Texas has a career in real estate and the first home she sold was $1 million in value. She takes pride in her career and promotes equality in the workplace. She finds it quite empowering.

Miss New Jersey

She is currently studying criminal justice and hopes to one day be a police officer. She has a passion for wanting to help others. Miss New Jersey’s two brothers are twins and both are mentally disabled.

Miss Nebraska

She went to the children’s hospital when she was just 5 years old because of an illness. This led her to follow a career in the medical field. She enjoys helping others through difficult times.

Miss Florida

Miss Florida helped with relief in Puerto Rico after the hurricane. She said that it was a one-of-a-kind, chaotic experience. This made her realize she truly enjoys helping others in need.

Miss Nevada

She personally experience homelessness when her father lost his job. Fortunately, her family was able to move forward from the situation. She now works to help the homeless youth in her state.

Miss Massachusetts

She was diagnosed with Shurgren’s Syndrome, which caused bulging in her face. She ended up getting chemotherapy for four years and her face has recovered. This made her realize the importance of inner beauty.

Miss Maryland

Miss Maryland comes from a big and very close family, whose grandmother was its glue. She ended up passing away last year from dementia and it was truly sad because her competing in Miss USA was a dream of her grandmother’s.

Miss Tennessee

Her mother was Miss Tennessee in 1981, but she never pushed for her to get involved in pageants. Miss Tennessee says her mother was shocked when she wanted to compete in pageants, but has been very supportive.

Miss Oregon

Miss Oregon started an activewear online store for empowering women. She says that she hopes to put out cute and trendy styles for women all over the world.

Miss North Carolina

She said that her grandmother is her biggest influence, as she was the head of the FBI in Los Angeles. She hopes to break the glass ceiling the way her grandma has in her field.

Miss Michigan

Miss Michigan loves to practice Crossmaga, which is a form of self defense. She has been training for about 7 years and she enjoys being able to know how to protect herself. She also likes that it’s a good way to stay in shape.

Miss California

Miss California is an ICU registered nurse and she is also a full-time doctoral student. Her father died of cancer when she was just 4 years old. Her passion is to deliver hope and education to others, acting as a key-note speaker in her field as well.

The 2018 Miss USA Pageant takes place on May 21, 2018, at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana.