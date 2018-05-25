LISTEN: Top 10 Best Patriotic Songs for Memorial Day Weekend 2018

Memorial Day weekend often kicks off the summer. It’s filled with parties, barbecues, and community events. But, the holiday is really to honor those who have served their country and soldiers who have fallen. Whether you are honoring loved ones or hosting a Memorial Day BBQ, we have put together our top 10 best picks for patriotic songs to put on your Memorial Day Weekend 2018 playlist.

1. “American Pie” by Don McLean



In a Christie’s catalog, McLean described the song as this: “It was an indescribable photograph of America that I tried to capture in words and music.” But, what “American Pie” was really about, was the 1959 plane crash that took the lives of famed musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson, according to The Washington Post. The deaths of these musicians influenced McLean’s song writing, which makes for the lyrics, “the day the music died”.

2. “Party In the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus



This song was released in 2009 and “Weird Al” Yankovic even wrote a parody of it. “Party In the U.S.A.” was the lead song off Cyrus’ album “The Time of Our Lives”. Singer Jessie J. is actually the writer of the song and, according to Billboard, Jessie J. said that co-writing the song paid her rent for three years. She went on to say that, “You’ve got to write songs. That’s where the money is, being an artist…That’s where I get most of my money. I write songs. I’m a singer. I love endorsements and stuff, but that’s all added on.”

3. “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood



Just recently, Greenwood performed his patriotic song at the Intrepid Museum in New York City, as reported by Fox News Insider. The performance was to kick off Memorial Day weekend 2018 and, as part of the All-American Summer Concert Series for Fox & Friends. The song was originally released on May 21, 1984 and it’s considered to be Greenwood’s signature song.

4. “Made In America” by Toby Keith



This Toby Keith song came out in 2011 and it was a Billboard music chart-topper. The song actually is about Keith’s father, who is a retired United States Marine. Keith, who has published his fair share of patriotic songs, was once asked by journalist Dan Rather, “How do you feel about making money off the flag?”, according to Fox News.

5. “Citizen Soldier” by 3 Doors Down



“Citizen Soldier” is a single off of the 3 Doors Down self-titled album “3 Doors Down”. It was actually released in 2007 in conjunction with a recruitment campaign for the United States National Guard. A music video for the song, at the time, was played across the United States in movie theaters, during the previews. And, most of the scenes from the video were shot at Camp Roberts, which is an active Army National Guard Base.

6. “America The Beautiful” Performed by Mariah Carey



The song “America The Beautiful” is, of course, a staple in the United States and it has been covered by music artists across the board. According to Vibe, Mariah Carey gave a brilliant live performance of “America The Beautiful” in 1990, at the NBA Finals. The lyrics to “America The Beautiful” were originally written by Katharine Lee Bates in 1895.

7. “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen



According to The Daily Beast, Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” is actually an indictment of the government. The single was released off the album of the same title in 1984. When President Reagan was up for reelection that same year, he used Springsteen’s song in one of his speeches, saying that, “America’s future rests in a thousand dreams inside your hearts. It rests in the message of hope in songs so many young Americans admire: New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen. And helping you make those dreams come true is what this job of mine is all about.” Perhaps he wasn’t exactly clear on Springsteen’s reported message in the music.

8. “If You’re Reading This” by Tim McGraw



Tim McGraw released his song “If You’re Reading This” in 2007. The song pays tribute to the families of soldiers who have died while serving their country. The letter is only to be delivered upon death and the lyrics state, “If you’re reading this … I’m already home.” The song actually debuted at the Academy of Country Music Awards and was written just a few weeks prior to the performance. It was later recorded for the radio. When McGraw performed the song, he was joined by 100 relatives of fallen soldiers onstage, standing under a banner that read “Families of Fallen Heroes”.

9. “ROCK In the USA” by John Mellencamp



This is a great song to add, especially if you like John Mellencamp’s music. In the movie “Renaissance Man”, Danny Devito’s character tells his students that it’s James Brown who is singing the song, but it’s actually Mellencamp who sings the patriotic rock hit. But, for those looking for an actual James Brown song that fit with the holiday, “Living In America” is another good pick.

10. “Made In America” by Jay-Z & Kanye West featuring Frank Ocean



“Made In America” is a song off of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s first collaborative album “Watch the Throne”. The song focuses on family life and the American Dream. In 2014, a man named Joel McDonald filed a lawsuit against the artists, claiming it had ripped off one of his songs from 2009, with the same song title. Fortunately for Jay-Z and West, they won the suit, according to Rolling Stone. In 2012, another lawsuit, from soul singer Syl Johnson, was filed, claiming an unauthorized sample of his song “Different Strokes” was used on Jay-Z and West’s “Watch the Throne” album as well.