Tarek El Moussa Girlfriend News: Who Is He Dating?

Tarek filed for divorce from his wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina El Moussa, in January 2017, after first announcing their split the month before, in December 2016, according to In Touch Weekly. While some sources claimed Tarek was verbally abusive in the marriage, he discussed his thoughts on the downfall of his marriage during an episode of The Doctors. Tarek admitted that, “I feel like if we had better communication, we would have had a better relationship. I think as time went on, you get busier and busier. It was like overnight: businesses, TV, all these things happened overnight, then the cancer and the back surgery. It just kind of started pushing us apart from each other.”

He continued, saying, “I would be lying if I said it was easy. But like anything, there’s ups and downs and you have challenges, but at the end of the day, we’re just normal people. What’s most important is the family and the kids. It’s really important that we stayed positive.” Tarek successfully overcame cancer twice (testicular and thyroid cancer), but his marriage was not able to be saved. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018, after being married for 7 years.

Today, the ex-couple continues to film together for Flip or Flop and maintains that they put their children first in their co-parenting relationship. Both have moved on from each other romantically and Christina is in a committed relationship to TV presenter Ant Anstead. Prior to Anstead, In Touch Weekly reported that she had been linked to an ex named Doug Spedding, as well as NHL star Nate Thompson, and even the family’s contractor, Gary Anderson. But, what’s going on in Tarek’s love life?

Following the couple’s split, Tarek reportedly dated the ex-couple’s nanny, Alyssa Logan, according to Daily Mail. TMZ had reported that Tarek started developing feelings for Logan when she was caring for his children and began dating 4 months after he and Christina had separated. Hollywood Life reported that the two only dated for about a month.

While Tarek appears to be single today, his last rumored girlfriend was model Patience Silva, according to Us Weekly. So, it’s very possible that the two are currently dating, though Tarek told Us Weekly that, “[She] was just someone that I was briefly talking to, but [it] never went anywhere … We only hung out once.” Silva is pictured in the Instagram photo above.

In March 2018, Silva spoke with FHM about her ideal man and she said that, “Motivation is a must! My guy will naturally be spontaneous and adventurous. He’ll have to be able to keep up with me! He’ll be less of a talker and more of a doer type. He’ll be able to get dressed up for events and feel comfortable talking to anyone … but also game to go camping without a shower for a couple days.” Does Tarek fit any of her expectations in a potential mate?

Silva also said that she finds flying is a good way to meet men, explaining that, “I know most people don’t like to talk to their neighbors, but I personally love meeting new people if it feels right. I figure they’re just as stuck next to me as I am to them… so I’m always open to chatting to pass the time. I’ve met more quality people than not, so I highly recommend giving it a-go!”