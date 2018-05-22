How to Watch Sex and the City Episodes Streaming Online

Created by Darren Star and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, this part rom-com, part coming-of-age, and part girlfriend’s guide to everything broke ground as the first show to talk frankly about sex and single women. You can still see Sex and the City streaming. Throughout the six season arc, from 1998 through 2004, viewers followed freelance writer Carrie, and her three girlfriends, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte as they tried to find love, happiness, and fulfilment – along with great sex. Six seasons and two movies later, the show is still relevant, and if you missed it the first time around, here’s how to watch Sex and the City online.

How to Watch Sex and the City Online & Stream the Complete Series

Sex and the City isn’t on Netflix or Hulu in the United States, but all six seasons are available to watch for free with Amazon Prime, while both of the movies can be watched on Amazon with the HBO channel add-on. Here’s everything you need to know to watch:

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every episode of Sex and the City on your computer via Amazon’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Then, if you want to watch the movies, you will need both Prime and the HBO channel. Once signed up for both–you can start a free trial of one or both right here–you can then watch on your computer via Amazon’s website (you can find the first movie here, and the second movie here), or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

How to Buy & Stream Individual Sex and the City Episodes & Seasons

If you would rather own the episodes but still want to have a digital library so you can watch on different devices, you can purchase either individual episodes or seasons and then watch via Amazon:

Season 1: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 2: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 3: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 4: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 5: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 6: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Sex and the City: The Movie: You can rent it for $3.99, or buy it for $12.99

Sex and the City 2: You can rent it for $3.99, or but it for $12.99

Once you’ve bought an episode or season or movie, you can either watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Where to Buy Sex and the City Seasons on DVD

Another option, if you prefer being able to watch episodes without being reliant on an internet connection, is to buy individual seasons or the entire series on DVD, which you can do right here.

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many Sex and the City Seasons Are There?

There are six seasons in Sex and the City, and 94 episodes. Over Sex and the City’s run, it was nominated for 54 Emmy awards, winning seven, and 24 Golden Globes, winning eight. The first season began airing in June of 1998, and Sex and the City remained a summer must-see through season 4, when the seasons began running into the winter months. Season One aired from June 6, 1998 to August 23, 1998, Season Two from June 6, 1999 to October 3, 1999, Season Three from June 4, 2000 to October 15, 2000, Season Four from June 3, 2001 to February 10, 2002, Season 5 from July 21, 2002 to September 8, 2002, and Season Six, the longest season with 20 episodes, airing from June 22, 2003 to February 22, 2004.

Sex and the City Season 1

12 episodes | June – August, 1998

In season one, we are introduced to writer Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, who is navigating New York with her three best friends, PR specialist Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, lawyer Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon, and gallery curator Charlotte York, played by Kristin Davis. Carrie meets and begins dating – and breaking up with – Mr. Big, Samantha falls for a guy who wants to video his sexual escapades – both with her and without her – and then finds someone who could be her Mr. Right if only his penis were larger, Miranda has an on-going fling with pushover Skipper, and Charlotte poses nude for a painter, can’t agree on china patterns with another boyfriend, and refuses anal sex with another.

Sex and the City Season 2

18 episodes | June – October 1999

With Mr. Big officially out of Carrie’s life, she begins dating a variety of men, including a baseball player, a filmmaker, and a genuinely nice guy, but she realizes she isn’t over Mr. Big. She winds up inviting him over for her birthday party, and they begin dating again, only for him to announce he’s leaving for Paris for six months – and not inviting her along. At the end of the season, he returns from Paris with a new fiancée, Natasha. Miranda dates a litany of wrong guys – one who watches porn during sex, and one who won’t stop with the dirty talk – and then meets bartender Steve, who she pushes away because she can’t believe he’s as nice as he seems. Both Samantha and Charlotte dive into the dating world, looking for love but mostly finding men who are wrong for one reason or another.

Sex and the City Season 3

18 episodes | June – October 2000

With Big engaged, Carrie tries to move on with furniture designer Aiden. Though she does love Aiden, when Big shows back up she is powerless to stay away from him and winds up having an affair with still-married Big while they are dating. Natasha finds Carrie in their apartment, ending the affair; afterward, Carrie tries dating a ‘nice guy’, and tries to be just friends with Big. Charlotte finally meets the perfect man, only to find out that he’s impotent. She determines to ‘fix’ Trey and marries him anyway. Steve sticks to Miranda and convinces her to move in with him, but when he starts moving too fast for her, she breaks things off for real. Samantha continues her march through the men of Manhattan, always pushing away men when things get too emotional.

Sex and the City Season 4

18 episodes | June 2001 – February 2002

Carrie runs into Aidan again, and the two begin dating. Things are going well until Aidan proposes. Although she accepts, Carrie isn’t ready for marriage to him, and asks him to wait for her to be ready. Aidan isn’t willing to wait, and their relationship breaks down. Charlotte and Trey have separated, which has cured his impotence problem because they begin having sex in titillating places, but new problems develop. Charlotte has reproductive problems, and the marriage falls apart. Steve is diagnosed with testicular cancer, and Miranda stands by him. When she becomes pregnant, she considers abortion, which causes a rift with Charlotte, who can’t. Samantha finally meets the perfect man, Richard, only to learn that he’s no better at monogamy than she is.

Sex and the City Season 5

8 episodes | June – September 2003

With no boyfriend, Carrie sets out to get to know herself better. Her columns have resulted in a book deal, and during her tour, she runs into Big in San Francisco, rekindling their attraction. Samantha tries rekindling her relationship with Richard, only to realize she can’t trust him, and Miranda struggles with motherhood. Charlotte falls for her divorce attorney, Harry, who is Jewish and not her perfect physical man, but she can’t fault the sex.

Sex and the City Season 6

20 episodes | June – September 2003, January – February 2004

Carrie starts dating another writer, Berger, only to have the relationship falter because she is more successful than him. Big comes back to New York, but still can’t commit to Carrie, leaving her to run off with Russian artist, Aleksandr. He convinces her to come to Paris with him, only to leave her lonely and alone once they are there. They two fight and he hits her, prompting Carrie to leave the relationship. In the hotel lobby, she runs into Big, who rescues her. Charlotte struggles with the differences between she and Harry, primarily in their faiths, but when he accepts her fertility issues, she realizes she’s found true love. Charlotte converts to Judiasm so they can marry. To get over Steve, who she’s realized she loves, Miranda begins dating neighbor Robert, but finally admits she is still in love with Steve. They get married. Miranda finally meets her man, a struggling actor/waiter named Jerry Jerrod. She renames him Smith Jerrod and propels his career forward. When Samantha is diagnosed with cancer, Smith stands by her, and even shaves his head to support her. In the series finale, Big texts Carrie that he’s selling his house and moving back to New York to be with her; the text finally reveals his name, John.

What Are the Best Sex and the City Episodes?

Sex and the City is known for its frank talk about sex and approach to issues facing women – from unreliable boyfriends to unreliable bosses. Although the women mostly land on their feet, their trials show us that with good friends, life will be okay. Here are some of the best Sex and the City episodes:

Season 1, Episode 11: “The Drought”

All four women struggle without sex: Carrie is embarrassed after ‘tooting’ while in bed with Big, and feels undesirable. Charlotte dates a man whose medication results in him being uninterested in sex. Miranda realizes she hasn’t had sex in months. Samantha goes on a ‘sex fast’.

Season 4, Episode 8: “My Motherboard, My Self”

On TV Guide’s 65 Best Episodes of the 21st Century is Season 4’s “My Motherboard, MySelf” in which Carrie pushes Aidan away when he tries to help after her computer crashes, Miranda attends her mother’s funeral only to find her family is more upset that she is still single, Charlotte is called the ‘Martha Stewart of Funerals’, and Samantha ‘loses’ her orgasm.

Season 5, Episode 8: “I Love a Charade”

Sex and the City’s “I Love A Charade” episode won Emmy awards for Outstanding Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. The women attend the arranged marriage of a gay lounge singer, played by Nathan Lane, to an over-the-hill socialite; Charlotte finally tells the girls about her relationship with Harry, Miranda becomes more comfortable with her ‘mom’ role, and Carrie confronts Berger about the post-it note breakup.

Season 6, Episodes 19 and 20: “An American Girl in Paris, Part Une/Part Deux”

Again winning Emmy awards for Outstanding Costumes, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy, along with Emmy’s for Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, the series finale episodes are remembered for the women finding their ‘happily ever afters’. After a fight with Aleksandr, Carrie reunites with Mr. Big, who is ready for a commitment, Charlotte and Harry plan to marry, Steve and Miranda marry, and Samantha finally finds a man, Smith, who will stand by her, even though she has cancer.

Who Are the Actors in the Sex and the City Cast?

Carrie Bradshaw is the lead character in Sex and the City. She is a loyal friend who is unlucky in love. Carrie’s voice and observations of relationship dynamics between family, friends, and lovers that drives the series. Sarah Jessica Parker is best remembered for the role of Carrie on Sex and the City.

Kim Cattrall is best known for her role as Samantha Jones, the confident, sex positive, feminist foil to Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. While the other three are looking for Mr. Right, Samantha is content to find as many Mr. Right Nows as she can.

Successful lawyer Miranda wants a man who fits into her life, and often gives up on romantic love because she believes it can’t happen for her. She is confident and proud of both her friendships, her relationships, and her work. Cynthia Nixon is remembered best for the role of Miranda.

Charlotte is the perfect foil for Carrie, Miranda, and Samantha. A hopeless romantic and optimist, Charlotte never gives up on her pursuit of Mr. Right, even when her first marriage breaks down. Kristin Davis is best known for the role of Charlotte.

Mr. Big is the unattainable Mr. Right for Carrie, except for the fact that he isn’t ready to commit. Chris Noth is best known for playing the role of Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order, as well as Sex and the City’s Mr. Big.

Furniture designer Aidan wanted to marry Carrie, but despite her asking him to give her more time to get over Big, Aidan wasn’t willing to wait for her.

It may have been cliché for Charlotte to fall for her divorce attorney, but Harry was the first man to love Charlotte just as she was, which showed her what true love really is. Evan Handler is best known for the role of Harry.

Samantha’s much younger boyfriend is the first man that she doesn’t run away from at the first hint of intimacy, primarily because he won’t let her. Smith knows he wants Samantha in his life, and he is willing to fight for her. Jason Lewis is best known for playing the role of Smith.

Steve’s ‘good guy’ persona and charm are what finally break through Miranda’s tough, lawyer exterior. David Eigenberg has acted in many television series, but is best known for his role on Sex and the City.

Willie Garson, as Stanford Blatch, and Mario Cantone, as Anthony Marentino, are Carrie and Charlotte’s gay friends who offer both fashion and relationship advice throughout the show. Kyle Maclaughlin, as Trey McDougal, should have been Charlotte’s Mr. Right, but impotency and fertility problems derailed their relationship.



Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Sex and the City?

From Matthew McConaughey to Candice Bergen, Hollywood stars made up some of the best short-term roles on the series. Here’s a list of the most important Sex and the City guest stars:

Aleksandr wanted Carrie to be his artistic muse, but once they are in Paris, Carrie feels more like a forgotten pair of shoes than part of Aleksandr’s life. Mikhail Baryshnikov is a world-renowned, Russian dancer, choreographer, and actor. <a href=“https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0698613/”>An American Girl in Paris: Part Une</a> and <a href=“https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0698612/fullcredits”>Part Deux</a> were his main episodes.

Lucy Liu as Herself

Liu played herself in the episode Could, Woulda, Shoulda. PR expert Samantha invoked Lucy’s name to get herself a Birkin bag. Samantha was, of course, caught by Lucy and didn’t get the bag.

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Debbie

Sarah Michelle Gellar plays junior movie producer Debbie in season three’s Escape from New York; she wants the movie based on Carrie’s columns to be ‘chick flick big’. Matthew McConaughy also made a cameo as a potential producer.

Molly Shannon as Lily Martin

Shannon is the literary agent who gets Carrie’s columns turned into a book; a movie based on her columns is never made. She appears throughout season 5.

Candice Bergen as Enid

She appeared throughout Sex and the City season six as Carrie’s editor at Vogue.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Sex and the City?

Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the dating columns of author Candace Bushnell. Bushnell wrote a column for The New York Observer, which was then turned into a book, which was then turned into the television series.

Candace Bushnell: Sex and the City Writer

Candace Bushnell is a journalist and author who is best known for the book, Sex and the City. She has also written 4 Blondes, Lipstick Jungle, and The Carrie Diaries, which follows Carrie Bradshaw’s navigation of high school.

Darren Star: Sex and the City Creator, Producer, Writer

Darren star wrote the pilot for the Sex and the City series, and was an influential producer and writer through the series run, as well as the follow-up feature films. Star is also known for the creation of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place.

Michael Patrick King: Sex and the City Showrunner, Writer, Director

Michael Patrick King may have been the biggest influence on Sex and the City, working as both a writer and director, as well as the showrunner for several seasons. King wrote every season premier and each season finale throughout the show’s run; the only exception is the pilot, which was written by Darren Star.

Where Sex and the City Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Sex and the City is considered the first romantic dramedy to talk frankly about women’s relationships, love affairs, and sex. It was named to Time magazine’s 100 Best TV Shows of All Time, and Entertainment Weekly put the show on its ‘best of’ fashion lists, and TV Guide chose the episode “My Motherboard, My Self” as the 8th ‘best episode of the 21st century’. Though some critics believe the show relied too heavily on the characters’ search of love, the series continues to receive high syndication ratings.