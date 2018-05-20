What Did Clay Do on ’13 Reasons Why’?

Now that Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why has premiered on Netflix, you might have a lot of questions as you try to catch up on characters’ stories. Well, we’re here to help you out. If you’re wondering what Clay did to be added to Hannah’s tapes, then read on. This post will include major spoilers for Season 1, along with some spoilers for Season 2. However, we will let you know when we begin the section of spoilers for Season 2, in case you don’t want to read that part.

In Season 1, Clay seemed unfairly included in Hannah’s tapes. Clay was absolutely in love with Hannah and regretted not reaching out to her more about his feelings before she died. The tapes didn’t help and only served to make him even angrier.

But Clay didn’t actually do anything wrong. He wasn’t included on the tapes because he hurt Hannah. In fact, Hannah referred to him as an “innocent.” She included him because she felt that he deserved an explanation. A romance had started to blossom between them, and Clay even kissed her at one point during Jessica’s party. But Hannah pushed him away and told him to “get out.” He respected her wishes and left.

On the tapes, Hannah revealed that she had wanted him to stay. This caused Clay a lot of unfair guilt and left him wondering if he should have done something more. In reality, Clay didn’t do anything wrong.

Spoilers for Season 2 are below. Don’t read on unless you’re OK with being spoiled.

In Season 2, at least partway through the season, it doesn’t appear that anything else is revealed that Clay did wrong. He’s still plagued by guilt and grief over Hannah. At one point it’s revealed that he did hear her say she sometimes thought about wanting to die, but that’s really not enough to place any blame on a teenager. He felt guilt for not pursuing that, but he shouldn’t have really been expected to know she was being serious.

Clay is dealing with so much guilt that he starts seeing visions of Hannah again. But unlike in Season 1, those visions are talking to him. This is causing viewers to wonder if he’s having a breakdown and if all the guilt and stress is just too much. In Season 1, it was revealed that he had struggled with depression and had stopped taking the medication his parents wanted him to take. Is Hannah’s death and all the fallout just getting to be too much for him?