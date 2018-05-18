What Did Tony Do in ’13 Reasons Why’?

When you’re beginning Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, which has just premiered on Netflix, you may need a bit of a refresher about some of the storylines. One of those involves Tony, and why he was included among the people who received Hannah’s tapes. What did Tony do again? This post has spoilers from Season 1.

Tony, played by Christian Navarro, never appeared to do anything to Hannah in Season 1. He was the first one that she handed the tapes to, and she instructed him to pass them on to everyone else. Tony kept a close eye on Clay throughout the season, making sure he followed the instructions on the tapes and also serving as a confidante for Clay.

But what did Tony do to Hannah? Season 1 never clearly revealed why Hannah gave the tapes to Tony. So by the end of Season 1, a lot of fans were thinking that the reason was simply because Hannah knew Tony listened to cassette tapes, and he would be trustworthy to start passing the tapes along.

Hannah had borrowed a tape recorder from Tony so she could record her tapes, and she made copies as backups. Tony never actually did anything to Hannah, and it’s possible she gave him the tapes simply because she trusted him.

But this didn’t mean that Tony didn’t feel a lot of guilt about Hannah’s death. He later revealed to Clay that when Hannah dropped the tapes off at his door, he didn’t feel like talking to her at the time. He picked up the tapes and listened to them later. He blamed himself, wondering if he could have stopped her if he had only listened to the tapes.

He also felt ashamed for carrying Hannah’s mission. He noticed her parents were hurting, and he wondered if he did the right thing.

However, some fans came up with more elaborate theories about Tony. Some fans even guessed that he was some kind of ghost or angel, always seeming to appear when Clay was struggling, Elite Daily reported. Of course, we see him interacting with other people, so this theory definitely isn’t correct.

There are rumors that some new motivations and background for Tony are going to appear in Season 2. This is a developing story, and we may add more information about Tony, with additional spoiler warnings, as we watch the first few episodes of Season 2.