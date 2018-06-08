Asia Argento, Anthony Bourdain’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony Bourdain, the Emmy-winning host, world renowned chef and best-selling author has died. He was a pioneer in the food industry, known for shows such as No Reservations and Parts Unknown. According to CNN, Anthony Bourdain’s cause of death is suicide and he was found unresponsive in his hotel room by fellow chef Eric Ripert. The two had reportedly been working on a new episode of Parts Unknown.

The CNN network, on which Parts Unknown airs, released the following statement to confirm Anthony Bourdain died, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.” In the wake of his death, Bourdain leaves behind two ex-wives, a daughter, many friends, colleagues, and his girlfriend, Asia Argento, who he has dated since 2016. Get to know more about Argento, her relationship with Bourdain, and the family grieving the loss of Bourdain below.

1. Argento Is an Actress and Director

Asia Argento is an Italian actress, director, model and activist, who, according to the late Bourdain, has been in the business since she was a kid. Bourdain previously told People that, “She’s been in this circus since she was nine. She knows so much more about so many of the things that are important to me—music, books, film, the technical aspects of film, and just the weird state of celebrity, being somebody that people come up to. That’s something she’s dealt with a lot longer than me. I was 44 before that started happening. Whereas, it’s been like that for her since she was a kid.”

Argento was actually a director on Bourdain’s on his show Parts Unknown.

2. Asia Argento Accused Harvey Weinstein of Rape

3. Anthony Bourdain and His Girlfriend Carried Out a Long-Distance Relationship

Safe in NYC with my A ❤️ A post shared by asiaargento (@asiaargento) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:44am PST

4. Asia Argento Was Married to Filmmaker Michele Civetta

5. She Has Two Children From Her Previous Marriage