‘Big Brother’ 20 Cast Spoilers: Who Are the 2018 Houseguests?

The 20th season of Big Brother is here, which means there are sure to be big twists in celebration of the anniversary season. The 2018 cast of houseguests arrived one week prior to the premiere, on June 20, 2018. So, they already had time to fall in love with each other, turn on one another, and scheme against each other, all before the show even started its live shows.

The new decor in the Big Brother house is based on the theme of tech campuses in the Silicon Valley. The house is full of bright and colorful decor, emoji pillows and even a 22-foot rock wall in the middle of the living area. In the house, a group of 16 contestants will live together and each week someone will be voted out of the house. The last remaining houseguest will earn the grand prize of $500,000. The house is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and over 113 microphones so that the cast can be recorded 24 hours a day.

For season 20, the houseguests include a former undercover cop and, in the past, an undercover police officer won, so he could definitely have an advantage. Steve Arienta is the 40-year-old, former undercover cop and he hails from Wanaque, New Jersey. Sam Bledsoe is 27 years old and she is a welder from Virginia. Haleigh Broucher is 21 and is a college student from Texas. See a photo of Broucher below.

Cast member Kaycee Clark is 30 years old and is a pro football player. She originally comes from San Diego, California and currently lives in Tempe, Arizona. She told CBS All-Access that being on the show, she’s going to miss her friends and going to the gym. She’ll surely be able to work out in the Big Brother house, though. Tyler Crispen is another contestant, who is 23 years old and he lives in Hilton Head, where he works as a lifeguard.

Bayleigh Dayton, 25, previously told CBS All-Access that she’s going to find it difficult to be without her cellphone on the show. She currently works as a flight attendant, but her home base is Atlanta, Georgia. Another houseguest is Kaitlyn Herman. She is 24 years old and works as a life coach in Encino, California. She’s originally from New York.

Cast member Winston Hines is age 28 and he lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he currently is a medical sales rep. JC Mounduix is also 28 years old and he comes from Spain and Miami, Florida, though he now lives in West Hollywood. He works as a professional dancer when he isn’t inside the Big Brother house. Angie “Rockstar” Lantry is a stay-at-home mother, who recently turned 35 years old and now she’s taking on Big Brother. She is born and raised, from Columbia, Maryland.

Brett Robinson is 25 years old. This cast member resides in Charlestown, Massachusetts, where he works as a cyber security engineer. Have a look at Robinson in the pic below.

Fitness model Angela Rummans is another contestant on the show this season. She is 26 years old and is from Playa Vista, California. Scottie Salton, a 26-year-old shipping manager, comes to Big Brother from Chicago, Illinois. Faysal Shafaat, also 26, is a substitute teacher hailing from Orlando, Florida. Rachel Swindler is 29 years old and she turns the big 3-0 this season, inside the house (unless she gets voted out before July 15, 2018). Coming on the show, she said she’s going to most miss her dog. She originally hails from Myrtle Beach, but now she lives in Las Vegas and works as a Vegas entertainer.

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams is the last of the 16 contestants participating. Williams is 23 years old and lives in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he works as a day trader.

Prior to the season 20 premiere, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show producer Allison Grodner dished on the contestants, saying, “We have a lot of super-fans in the house. A lot of very smart people. It’s interesting to see once again how the game just sort of takes off for the beginning. There’s already divisions in the house.”