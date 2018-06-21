WATCH: XXXTentacion’s Mom Learns of Dedrick Williams Arrest

Dedrick Williams was accused in the shooting death of rising rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in his car outside a motorsports dealer in Florida, and a video circulated on Instagram showing the moment X’s mom, Cleopatra Bernard, learned there was a suspect’s arrest.

The video was circulated on Instagram and published by TMZ, which broke the news of Dedrick D. Williams’ arrest. “#xxxtentacion mom receives a text message from the detective that they caught the shooter,” the post says. Here’s the video:

XXXTentacion’s real name was Jahseh Onfroy; although he was only 20, his career had exploded in the past year after he emerged through the vehicle of SoundCloud. Although he was also raised by his grandmother, he was close to his mother and had spoken of her frequently. The Broward County Sheriff’s Department confirmed his death on June 18, 2018, and indicated that it’s believed there were two gunmen. Graphic videos emerged of the shooting aftermath scene, which you can see later in this article. Be aware that they are disturbing. It’s not clear if there is a second suspect.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Say the Motive Was Possibly Robbery

TMZ confirmed that the suspect was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. Wednesday and “booked him for first-degree murder.” He is 22-years-old. Not much else is known about the suspect as news broke on the morning of June 21, 2018 of his arrest.

The death of the rapper shocked fans, who flooded Twitter with tributes and memories. Authorities first revealed that a man had been shot in Deerfield Beach and the confirmed that the victim was the Florida-born XXXTentacion.

“The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter shortly after reporting that “the adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead” in a Deerfield Beach shooting. “The suspects were described as 2 black males wearing hoodies, and the shooter was wearing a red mask,” TMZ reported per dispatch audio. “The car has been confirmed as a black Dodge Journey, with dark tint and black wheels.”

The rapper was rushed to a hospital without a pulse after being shot in his car.

In a statement, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department said XXXTentacion “was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects.” The statement continued: “At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.”

2. XXXTentacion Was Looking at Motocycles Right Before He Was Shot

According to TMZ, the rapper was looking at motorcycles when a gunman shot him. You can see videos of the moments after the shooting below. The videos are graphic and disturbing because of the scene they show, namely a man said to be the rapper lying motionless in his vehicle. Another man looks into the car in one of them. The first video below is blurred out, but you can see other videos that are not blurred out below as well. They are very graphic and disturbing, so be forewarned.

Rappers Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo have denied Internet rumors that they had anything to do with XXXTentacion’s death. The two rappers Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo have made posts throughout the day showing them with a red mask.

Soldier Kidd posted on Instagram live that he had picked up food from a nearby eatery in Deerfield Beach, not far from where XXX was shot. However, the men denied the Internet rumors about them.

Tips that lead to an arrest qualify for a $3,000 reward.



The Miami New Times published a bio piece on XXXTentacion just a few days before his death, which you can read here. His album, which debuted in March, hit number one on the Billboard 200. His last Instagram post, which you can read above, spoke about attending a charity event.

He was on house arrest until March for domestic violence charges. It was a single on SoundCloud that made him famous just a year ago. His childhood was troubled as his mother was young and impoverished, the New Times article reports, so the rapper “spent the first decade of his life cycling through the homes of friends, family, and babysitters.”

Some sites questioned whether his career should have blown up while he was behind bars. Pitchfork wrote that he was “best-known for a luridly distorted track called ‘Look at Me!.'” The story graphically described the domestic violence accuser’s serious injuries, including eyes battered shut. You can listen to some of XXXTentacion’s songs in the Pitchfork article.

3. Videos Showed the Disturbing Scene’s Aftermath

You can watch video of the shooting scene above.

TMZ confirmed with the Broward County Fire Department that XXXTentacion was “rushed” to the hospital, but there was no word on his condition at first. Daily Variety also confirmed that the rapper was critically wounded. Then came the tragic news that the up-and-coming hip hop artist had died. The shooting occurred outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The accounts of the circumstances indicate an ambush-style drive-by shooting so far, although details are still emerging. According to XXL magazine, “it’s possible that X was followed by as many as three vehicles after he withdrew money from a bank.” The Broward County Sheriff also wrote about the shooting on Twitter on the afternoon of June 18, 2018, writing that the department “is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.” The shooting death has not been confirmed by the rapper’s representatives. TMZ says a Louis Vuitton bag was removed from the rapper’s car.

4. XXXTetacion Spoke About Death in an Eerie Live Stream Video Not Long Ago

XXXTentacion also filmed a live stream a few months before he was shot. You can watch that video above. “If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life,” he said on the video. “If worst comes to worse — I f***ing die a tragic death or some s*** — and I’m not able to see out my dreams I at least want to know that the kids perceive my message and were able to make something of themselves.”

The rapper was dealing with trouble in his life and awaiting trial for domestic violence charges. XXXTentacion’s real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. He’s 20-years-old and is from Lauderhill Florida.

5. The Rapper, Whose Star Was Rising, Was Described as ‘Comatose’ in Dispatch Audio

According to UpRoxx, a witness said the rapper seemed lifeless at the scene and lacked a pulse.

You can listen to the dispatch audio here:

It sounded dire from the start. According to TMZ, dispatch audio described the rapper as “comatose” and the shooting as a possible drive-by. Marcine Joseph, who identifies herself as a local reporter, wrote on Twitter, “…we believe he was NOT shot in Miami, but in Deerfield beach. He was transported to a nearby hospital, alive as of now.” However, that tweet came before the Sheriff’s Department confirmed the Deerfield Beach shooting victim’s death. XXL is reporting that police dispatch audio indicates the suspects might be in a black Dodge Journey and says a man believed to be the rapper was a “level 1 trauma patient.” Some photos also emerged from the scene.

Fans expressed shock on social media and offered prayers for the rapper, who was considered an up-and-comer in the world of hip-hop. In 2017, he made the cover of XXL Magazine’s influential “Freshman” issue, according to Daily Variety. You can see that cover here.