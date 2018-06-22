How to Watch ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Live Online

The Bold and the Beautiful has been airing since the 1980s, and shows no signs of slowing down. If you want to watch the show, catch it weekdays at 1:30 on CBS.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

The Bold and the Beautiful centers on the lives of the Forrester’s and their fashion business in LA.

The show is produced by William J. Bell, Lee Phillip Bell, and Bradley Bell, and since 2008, has been co-head written by Michael Minnis.

Over the course of its run, the show has been nominated for over 200 prizes and has won several awards, including the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, and the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

What’s the down low for tonight’s episode? Today, Taylor makes her epic return, which means a few problems for Steffy.

According to She Knows Soaps, the former is excited to see her daughter and spend time with her new granddaughter.

In a preview clip for the episode, Steffy says, “Bill, you robbed me of my happiness my entire pregnancy… And I just want to be happy with my child.”

Be sure to tune into The Bold and the Beautiful today at 1:30pm ET/PT.